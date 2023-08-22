Rochester student wants to save the Minnesota science fair

ROCHESTER — When Isha Kapoor realized the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair had lost a sponsor and was in danger of not being held because of a financial shortfall, she decided to do something about it.

The incoming senior from Mayo High School is raising funds for the program, which hosts students from all over the state and acts as a launch pad for them to advance on to even higher levels.

"Once people realize the passion behind this and what's really driving us to pursue it, my hope is they will understand the gravity of the situation," Kapoor said.

Kapoor has a goal of raising $50,000. According to Lara Maupin, executive director of the Minnesota Academy of Science, the fair needs a minimum of $40,000 to hold a virtual event. It would need another $25,000 to be able to host an in-person event.

Prior to advancing onto the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair, students begin by showing at the regional fair in Rochester. In 2023, there were 68 Rochester students who competed at state, and a total of roughly 300 from around Minnesota.

Both events provide students a platform to develop and showcase high-level ingenuity. And in a city known the world over for its scientific community, Rochester's schools are the pipeline for tomorrow's world changers and innovators.

In 2023, Kapoor won a silver award for her research "Overcoming Melphalan Resistance in the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma — Year 2."

Another Rochester student, Christine Song, presented her sixth year of breast cancer research with her project "Novel Approaches in the Therapy of Metastatic Breast Cancer using Clinical Databases and 3D Organoid Model."

Isha Kapoor on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Even young students are developing advanced work. In 2023, John Adams Middle School seventh grader Samuel Kaspa received a gold award for his project "Machine Learning Solution to Improve Care Management for Pneumonia."

Maupin said it's important that students like Kapoor are advocating for the future of the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair.

"Why does it matter if students are doing research in middle school? They're the ones who can tell that story the best," Maupin said. "They're the ones who can really explain why this matters."

While the loss of the state science fair wouldn't technically stop the regional fairs from being held, Kapoor thinks there would still be an impact on the regional level.

"The state science fair isn't going to be the only one that suffers if we aren't able to meet this goal," Kapoor said. "The primary motivation for even presenting a project at the regional level is the prospect of being able to go to the state level and compete for awards and scholarships."

In 2023, Dakota Middle School Eighth-grader Rathan Duggirala won $1,500 for his project about bioengineered paint pigments titled "De Novo Synthesis of Bio-Paint Using Bacteria; Analysis of Spectral Trends and Comparison to Commercial Paint."

Students who perform well at the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair also have the chance to advance on to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Although it is possible to advance to ISEF from the regional level, the lack of the state science fair would have a detrimental effect, advocates say.

In addition to having access to scholarships, the platform also provides crucial access to networking and finding mentorships in a specific field. Josh Halverson, director of the Rochester Regional STEM Fair, said that is something that the state level is uniquely qualified to do.

And for students honing advanced skills for a future in cutting-edge research, those sort of relationships are crucial.

"There is almost a guarantee that they will talk to a supportive adult who works in the precise field of their project," Josh Halverson, director of the Rochester Regional STEM Fair. "Rochester and the other regional fairs do this, but not in the same way that the statewide fair can."