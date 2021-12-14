SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester student wins $100,000 scholarship in 'Kids Deserve a Shot' campaign

Ben Truax is one of several students who are set to receive the award.

ben-truax-100k-winner-wide.png
16-year-old Rochester student Ben Truax is the recipient of a $100,000 scholarship, provided by the state of Minnesota's "Kids Deserve a Shot" campaign.
Submitted photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 14, 2021 04:27 PM
Ben Truax, 16, of Rochester, is a winner of a $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship through the state's Kids Deserve a Shot campaign.

All Minnesotans 12- to 17-years-old who completed their COVID-19 vaccine series had a chance to win a $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarship and other Minnesota experiences donated by some of the biggest names in the state's sports and entertainment industries, according to a news release.

"I chose to get vaccinated for a bunch of reasons. First, because my mom works at a hospital, she has educated us on the science,” Truax said. “We have also experienced the loss and tragedy on the flip side for those not getting vaccinated. And getting vaccinated is doing my part to help keep my family and those around us safe."

Truax is one of several students who are set to receive the award.

"Congratulations to Ben for being our second ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ campaign winner and receiving a $100,000 scholarship for college,” Gov. Tim Walz. "Ben’s story is all too familiar for many Minnesotans who have lost unvaccinated loved ones to this deadly virus. I am proud of Ben for doing his part to fight this pandemic and protect himself, his family, and his community by getting fully vaccinated.”

