News | Local

Rochester students head back to school

Although school often begins after Labor Day, districts can begin earlier with permission from the Minnesota Department of Education.

Mayo High School freshman are welcomed by school staff and the drum line on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
August 30, 2021 09:13 AM
The entrance to Mayo high School was loud Monday morning. A drumline filled the school with fast, resonating beats as staff greeted incoming freshmen to the building. The young students filed through the doors for their first year of high school, headed to the gymnasium for their orientation.

Although school often begins after Labor Day, districts can begin earlier with permission from the Minnesota Department of Education. And in Rochester, that's what happened, with all students packing their bags and heading to their buildings.

Last year, Rochester's secondary students were in distance learning for the beginning of the school year and did not return until after the New Year. Elementary students began last year in a hybrid model.

At Mayo High, a number of seniors were helping lead the freshmen. And a couple of them said they were trying to help rebuild the spirit of school community that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're trying to bring back that Spartan community," said Mayo senior Erica Matey.

Another senior, Gabriella Schimnich emphasized that as well.

"We're the only grade left that's been here for a full year," she said.

For many elementary students, the first two days were going to consist of meeting one-on-one with teachers, principals and other staff throughout the building.

At Riverside Central Elementary, however, students were simply diving into their first day like a normal school day.

Outside the school Monday morning, Deen Yekinni was taking photos of his two sons, Raheem, in the fourth grade, and Kareem, in the second.

"They were so excited; they went to bed early," Deen said. "At home it was kind of difficult even though they tried to learn. It's different from one-on-one interactions."

1/2: A Mayo High School freshman walks past the drum line as students are welcomed on their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
2/2: Mayo High School freshman make their way into the school for their first day of high school Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

