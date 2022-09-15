Rochester students organize 'Run for Ukraine' this Sunday

ROCHESTER — People are invited to run for a difference in this Sunday’s “Run for Ukraine.”

The run, organized by Mayo High School students Xavi Laack, Will Laudon, Marc Zoghby and Cooper Gamble, supports the health and safety of Ukrainian people. After a successful “ Run for Lebanon ” last year, the organizers hope “to unite our community in making a meaningful difference globally.”

Participants of the 4K will meet at the Soldiers Field Park picnic shelter, 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW, at 1 p.m. Sept. 18. The event lasts until 3 p.m. with speakers, local organization booths and lawn games also offered. Participants can register online for $20 or at the event.

Registration funds will support the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis . Donations are also accepted online for the Protez Foundation , which helps with free prosthetics for Ukrainian soldiers, children and civilians who have lost limbs.

For more information, visit runforukrainemn.org or email runforukrainemn@gmail.com .