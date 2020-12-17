Rochester students show resolve in survey findings

Even though students in Rochester's public schools haven’t had a normal year, they are feeling progressively better about their relationships with teachers and their place in the schools, as well as on a number of other issues.

The Rochester School Board reviewed the results of a student survey during its Tuesday meeting. The survey covered topics such as academic needs, school climate, sense of belonging, student-teacher relationships and school safety.

Denise Moody, assistant director of student services for RPS, said a silver lining from the pandemic could be seen in some of the data from the survey.

“While distance learning has been very hard, one thing it has brought us is stronger connections with our families,” Moody said. “I know our schools have been doing a lot of creative things to connect with families and their students, and it’s really showing in this data -- that even though they don’t get to see their teachers as much, they’re showing a stronger sense of belonging to that school community.”

Source: Rochester Public Schools

One of the questions asked participants how favorable the teacher-student relationships were. Elementary students responded with an 81% favorability, which climbed from 74% in the fall of 2019.

Secondary students gave student-teacher relationships a 67% favorability. That was up from 62% last spring and 49% in the fall of 2019.

The survey also asked students about their sense of belonging. Elementary students gave a 72% favorability, which was up from 63% in the fall of 2019. Secondary students answered with a 43% favorability, which increased from 40% in the spring and 39% in the fall of 2019.

Source: Rochester Public Schools

Overall, the survey had a response rate of 48%. That included a response rate of 36% from secondary students, 74% from elementary students, and 45.9% from staff members. Moody said there’s a pretty similar correlation between the demographic breakdown of the students who responded to the survey and the overall student population in the district.

During Tuesday's presentation, Moody only reviewed the results of the student portion of the survey.

The survey also asked students about diversity and racism with a couple different questions.

Students were asked whether adults at their school have treated them poorly because of their race. In response, 87% of students said they did not feel adults had treated them poorly based on race.

Students were asked a similar question about their peers and 81% responded favorably.

The data was not broken down equally among the various demographics. For example, when asked whether adults have treated them poorly because of their race, only 73% of Black students responded favorably, compared to 93% of white students.

When asked whether fellow students have treated them poorly because of their race, only 70% of Asians responded favorably. Black students responded 72% favorably, and white students responded 86% favorably.

Finally, the survey also questioned students about mental health. Moody described mental health being on a spectrum, explaining it is normal to drift closer to the wrong side of the scale during a period of extended stress. She went on to explain that what they asked students about was their social-emotional competencies, meaning their ability to deal with the emotions they have.

Students in grades 3-5 responded with a 46% favorability. That was unchanged from the fall of 2019, before the pandemic started.

Source: Rochester Public Schools

Students in grades 6-12 rated their emotional regulation at 49% favorable. That number was unchanged from the spring and a percentage point higher than the fall of 2019.

Moody said the issue of mental health was of particular interest.

"This is something that I’m asked on a regular basis; it's something that's on everyone's mind," Moody said. "I think we're in a place where we can respond well. We have a continuum of supports."