We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester swatting incident part of nationwide spate of hoax calls in recent weeks

Schools across the country have experienced false calls regarding active shooters in recent weeks, prompting law enforcement to investigate the matter. In Minnesota, 15 schools, from Rochester to Cloquet received hoax calls this week.

"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement officers respond to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester. The call was determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 23, 2022 09:31 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — At least 15 Minnesota schools from Rochester to Cloquet received hoax active shooter calls Wednesday, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington said during a press conference Thursday.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said that while hoax calls like the one to Lourdes High School are not common in Rochester they can still cause issues.

Also Read
Marion - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Semi driver injured in rollover near Marion
The Milwaukee man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
September 23, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 23, 2022 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“Hoax calls can potentially disrupt the response capabilities to real public safety emergencies and illicit panic and fear that can have long-lasting effects on a community, neither of which occurred yesterday due to the rapid response and quick assessment of the situation at hand,” he said. “Our investigations team actively investigates all hoax calls and collaborates with state and federal investigators as necessary.”

The response by local law enforcement in Rochester stands in stark contrast to the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where law enforcement is accused of botching their response in a school shooting incident that rocked the nation and left 21 dead.

Less than four minutes after the initial call was placed of an active shooter at Lourdes, law enforcement had arrived on scene and the building was cleared in less than 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller said at least 65 squads headed toward the call and that a significant portion of Sheriff Office staff was actually gathered together that day for quarterly training.

“Everyone suited up and headed out once the call came in,” Schueller said.

Austin High School also got hit with a fake swatting call, according to Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

His department had a school resource officer on site at the school along with a detective and two officers who were close by and able to respond to the call immediately.

JDA_3135.jpg
Local
Lourdes High School report of an active shooting was 'swatting' incident, police say
Both Lourdes High School and Mayo High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning, with reports of an active shooter. The Lourdes call was determined to be a hoax "swatting" incident, and the report at Mayo was determined to be a law enforcement official responding to the Lourdes call.
September 21, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Austin's law enforcement center, which holds both the police department and the Mower County Sheriff's Office, also sits a few blocks from the school, which allowed a quick response from both agencies.

While law enforcement was able to determine there was no threat at the specific location given by the caller, McKichan said sometimes people give incorrect information under stressful situations, so law enforcement cleared the entire school.

Hoax calls like this aren't common in Austin but they have received hoax bomb threats in the past.

"There's a lot of different thoughts and feelings going on when a call like this comes in before we can determine that it's not, in fact, factual," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The calls to local schools were similar to a number of calls across the country in recent weeks, hitting schools in Virginia , Colorado , Arkansas, California, Florida, Missouri and Texas causing the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get involved.

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” Cyndi Barrington, public affairs officer for the Minneapolis division of the FBI wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. “We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the hoax calls that occurred in Minnesota while working with local partners across the state.

"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Local
Photos: Law enforcement respond to 'swatting' incident at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement officers responded to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that was later determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a tweet that the agency is aware of multiple "swatting" incidents involving active shooter events at schools across Minnesota.
September 21, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

Investigators believe the calls came from one person due to a common IP address associated with the internet based calls, according to Harrington.

"It's really something that needs to be looked at criminally," McKichan said. "It's not a prank when it happens like that. That's the way too light of a term to use just because of what it creates, even in the absence of something real happening."

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICELOURDES HIGH SCHOOLEDUCATION
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Soldiers Field Park, rapid transit in 2023 plan for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 23, 2022 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_4843.jpg
Local
Federal funds target Mayo Civic Center and Chateau Theatre upgrades
Nearly half a million dollars will be used to extend outdoor facilities at the Mayo Civic Center as well as make restroom upgrades for added capacity at the Chateau Theatre.
September 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Early absentee voting for Nov. 8 general election begins Friday
Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at election centers for 46 days before the general election.
September 22, 2022 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_9203.JPG
Local
Despite proposed levy increase, Stewartville aims to reduce taxpayers' burdens
The city's tax base has grown, too, so a higher tax levy might not translate to a higher tax bill for Stewartville homeowners.
September 22, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden