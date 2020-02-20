After decades of conducting orchestras, you would think Jere Lantz's timing would be flawless.
When he's on the conductor's podium leading the Rochester Symphony Orchestra, it is.
Scheduling a performance with the Academy Awards -- not so much.
This weekend's "Century of Cinema" orchestra show was scheduled before the motion picture academy scheduled the annual Oscar Awards for their earliest time ever. The orchestra’s “Century of Cinema” concert is this weekend -- two weeks after the Oscars.
“Can you believe they went and changed the Oscars on us without calling me?” said Jere Lantz, who has been conductor of Rochester Symphony Orchestra for the past 40 years.
The “Century of Cinema” orchestral performances Saturday and Sunday are part of the orchestra’s centennial celebration season.
To curate the songs the orchestra will perform, Lantz turned to the public. People had a chance to submit suggestions of their favorite songs in six motion picture categories.
“I’m glad so many people put their opinions in on this and told us what they wanted,” Lantz said. “I think on the whole, they have exhibited terrific taste and knowledge.”
The pieces the orchestra will play will be based on the two most popular submissions except in comedy and thriller/suspense. Both those categories had clear winners and only a small number of other submissions. The orchestra will perform music from “Psycho” in the thriller/suspense category. Lantz isn’t disclosing the comedy selection.
In action/adventure, western “Magnificent 7” garnered enough votes to warrant being the lone representative in another category of western.
Music from the James Bond film series was the second-highest vote-getter in action/adventure; “Mary Poppins” was the second-most suggested film in the children’s category, and music from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy was second most popular sci fi submission.
If you want to know the top picks in those categories, Lantz said you’ll have to attend the show.
However, one big hint is that John Williams will be represented.
Williams was responsible for the return of orchestral music to movies, Lantz said.
“He made it clear epic films deserve epic sound,” he said.
The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Lourdes High School.