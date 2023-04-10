Rochester takes carrot-and-stick approach for landlord compliance

ROCHESTER — Lori Jones pointed out what appeared to be a missing cap on a gas line in a rental house Thursday morning.

As Rochester Community Development’s chief inspector moved on, Nate Carty of Realty Growth Management pointed out the former gas pipe wasn’t connected, averting a possible violation in the house’s routine inspection.

Jones said it highlights the importance of having a property representative as an escort.

“They know the building and what’s in it,” she said, also pointing out that some violations can be addressed immediately by a property owner or manager on the scene.

The inspection of the southeast Rochester home ran its course with a couple concerns raised, which Jones will note in a report to the property owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she doubts that any of the violations will force an accelerated inspection schedule, and it’s likely the required repairs can be made before the property’s two-year rental certificate expires in June.

Taryn Edens, manager of Rochester’s Housing and Neighborhood Services, said getting landlords to update their inspections early is a goal connected to housing code updates that are being enacted.

When Edens started with the department in 2020, she said approximately 1,500 certificates had expired amid delayed inspections and other concerns

“In 2022, our team whittled down the list to about 200 expired licenses,” Edens said. “That was a lot of intentional work to catch up post pandemic.”

Rochester Community Development's chief inspector Lori Jones looks at a door as part of a rental property inspection Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jones said inspectors typically review 40 to 45 properties a week, depending on conditions.

With approximately 24,000 rental properties in the city, she said it keeps the four inspectors busy.

Inspection incentive

Starting this year, property owners have the opportunity to see their two-year inspection cycle increase to up to four years, if they get a high enough grade when renewing their rental registration. Lesser outcomes would result in new inspections in one, two or three years.

Once an inspector completes a review, the violations are scored based on severity, and the final score determines when the next complete inspection is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carty, who manages a variety of residential and commercial properties, said the new ranking system has merit, since it’s an incentive for property owners to maintain their residential rentals, while more attention is paid to those that don’t.

Edens said the new system could help avoid future condemnations, such as the one seen at Creekside Apartments last month, which displaced legal tenants in 13 apartments.

“The incentive system would have made us go out there more,” she said of the building that had missed its most recent inspection due to a lack of escorts available to accompany the city inspectors.

However, the routine inspections with certificate renewals aren’t the only ones property owners face. The inspections team also responds to tenant complaints, which can lead to reviews on a smaller scale.

A crack in the concrete draws the attention of Lori Jones, Rochester Community Development's chief inspector, outside a rental property Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Edens said the department sees one such complaint a week, on average, and seeks to respond to all of them.

“We are going to do that for due diligence,” she said.

Jones said inspectors frequently call property representatives right away to determine whether they are aware of the concern and find out if it’s already being addressed.

Such inspections aren’t affected by the new incentive program.

ADVERTISEMENT

New fees

In addition to the inspection incentive, the housing code update raises the stakes for landlords who fail to act.

Penalty fees were increased after years without change, and Rochester added new fees for property owners delaying actions for renewing rental certificates.

In the past, the penalty for failing to comply with notices took a legal path through the city attorney’s office after two notices were sent. At that point, the property owners could face a fine up to $1,000.

Assistant City Attorney Brent Carlsen said he has seen less than charged 10 cases a year.

“Ultimately, we are seeking compliance,” he said, pointing out that some cases sent to him remain in the inspection process and meet acceptable standards before legal action is taken.

Lori Jones, Rochester Community Development's chief inspector, checks the exterior of a rental property during an inspection Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The new fees aim to reduce the number of violations that make it to Carlsen’s desk. Under the update, property owners are charged $250 for the first time renting without an active certificate and $500 for the second occurrence, before routing the case to the City Attorney’s Office.

When a rental certificate does lapse, Edens said landlords are free to continue renting units.

“It’s mostly just failure to meet a city requirement, and if something were to happen, we are less liable because we haven’t been in there and inspected it,” she said, pointing out other action would potentially limit available housing due to minor infractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional fees have also been added to the housing code to push property owners to comply with the inspection schedule. A 61-day failure to act on a renewal or inspection violation will result in a $100 penalty, with steeper fees assessed every additional 30 days.

Time period related to a lack of compliance resets every time an inspection is completed or other action is taken, and property owners aren’t expected to be penalized by delays caused by the city.

Edens said the fees are in the middle of the range seen in other cities, but could be adjusted up if more compliance is needed.

Balance sought

Edens said the combination of an inspection incentive and new fees is an effort to seek balance that helps maintain safe rental housing without driving up expenses that could shift to tenants.

“We don’t want to force those naturally occurring affordable properties to be forced to sell,” she said, pointing out that such sales frequently lead to rent increases.

In the wake of the Creekside condemnation, she said her department and other government entities are having conversations about what could be done differently.

While the 24-unit building was the first multi-family complex to be condemned in recent history, she said other inspections have led to evacuating specific units.

“Usually, it’s for a single-family unit or a condo that’s being rented,” she said, citing health concerns as the typical reason for a condemnation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While those cases are rare, Rochester inspectors do routinely find a variety of infractions, ranging from tenants who place furniture in front of egress windows to landlords who fail to provide adequate fire-safety equipment.

Carty said the level of review is good to keep property owners and managers accountable, even if it holds them to a high standard.

“Out of all the cities I have property in, Rochester is the most strict,” he said.