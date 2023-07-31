Rochester taking registrations for second deer hunt in city parks

ROCHESTER — A controlled deer hunt in several Rochester city parks is being planned for a second year.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is again partnering with the Rochester Archery Club to implement an archery hunt during the fall to help curb the number of deer in the city.

More than 180 deer-related vehicle accidents were reported in 2022, and residents have complained about an increasing number of deer in the city.

“Rochester is one of many communities in Minnesota conducting an annual archery hunt as part of an overall wildlife management strategy," Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing plans for this year's hunt. "Our partnership with the Rochester Archery Club ensures that the hunters are qualified and that best practices are engaged to promote safety during the hunt.”

Last year, the hunt saw at least 34 deer — 28 does and six bucks — harvested with 30 registered bowhunters participating between Sept. 17 and Dec. 31.

The application process for this year's hunt, which will start Sept. 16, is open and will run through Aug. 7.

Participants are required to successfully complete Minnesota Bowhunter Education and pass a proficiency test coordinated by the Rochester Archery Club. Hunters will be expected to comply with all Minnesota Department of Natural Resources deer hunting rules and regulations. Information on the proficiency test, qualifications and registration for the hunt can be found on the Rochester Archery Club site .

The Archery Club will assist by administering the registration for the hunt, and the parks and recreation department will share responsibilities with the club in implementing safety procedures.

Parks and trails will remain open during hunting season, though some areas within parks will be designated as off-limits to park users and signed accordingly.

Bow hunting season runs from Sept. 16 to Dec. 31. Some of the park areas designated for the hunt may have a later start date in order to accommodate adjacent recreation activities in the fall.

The program will take place in 11 designated locations:



Bear Creek

Essex Park

Foster Arend

Gamehaven

Hadley Creek Golf Course

Indian Heights Park

McQuillan

Northern Heights

Willow Creek Reservoir

South Zumbro Trail natural areas between 16th Street Southwest to Mayowood Road

North Zumbro natural areas from Recreation Center to 37th Street Northwest

Registered hunters will be assigned to specific areas.

Bowhunting is typically done from a tree stand: a platform attached to a tree 10 to 20 feet above the ground. Being elevated improves the hunter’s ability to detect deer, reduces the likelihood that deer will detect the hunter, and most importantly, establishes a downward shot trajectory so that arrows never travel far from the shooter’s location. Most shots are taken at deer that are less than 20 yards away from the shooter, which means that he or she can very clearly and easily identify the target.