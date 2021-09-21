Rochester taps team to help create riverfront vision

A $195,000 contract for initial planning of the development of 2.5 acres of city-owned land west of the Zumbro River, between Second and Fourth streets southeast, was approved Monday.

“This is an exciting process and project,” said Rochester City Council member Mark Bransford.

The agreement with Cambridge, Mass.-based Gamble Associates calls for active community engagement in the planning effort, which will include identifying priorities for the site that currently houses a city parking ramp, a parking lot and the former Legends site.

“The community needs a seat at the table, and we need to make sure that when something important as the riverfront in Rochester is being looked at, that we have active community engagement,” said council member Molly Dennis said.

The plan calls for work to start in October; community engagement will include a co-design panel, public meetings with stakeholders, online engagement and in-person community events.

Jaymi Wilson, the city’s project manager for the project, said Gamble has significant experience with plans for waterfront properties, which put it ahead of others.

Gamble’s work will include three subcontractors: Laguna Beach, Calif.-bases SWA Group, St. Paul-based NEOO Partners and Framingham, Mass.-based Omloop.

SWA Group will provide landscape architecture and planning services.

NEOO Partners will provide economic development and community engagement services. The company recently worked with Kimley-Horn to provide transit planning and community engagement services for Rochester’s Transit Development Plan.

Omloop Design will provide signs and "wayfinding" services for the project.

The council approved the agreement with a 5-2 vote, with Dennis and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick opposed.

A final vision for the 2.5-acre site, which will be submitted to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the Rochester City Council for approval, is expected by the end of June.