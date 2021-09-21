SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester taps team to help create riverfront vision

Massachusetts consultant hired to lead process for creating plan for 2.5 acres of downown city-owned land west of the Zumbro River.

012021.N.RPB.Drone.Legends.0014.jpg
City-owned land on the west side of Zumbro River, between southeast Second and Fourth streets, is the subject of a small-area planning process.. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 20, 2021 09:25 PM
Share

A $195,000 contract for initial planning of the development of 2.5 acres of city-owned land west of the Zumbro River, between Second and Fourth streets southeast, was approved Monday.

“This is an exciting process and project,” said Rochester City Council member Mark Bransford.

RELATED: Zumbro River embraced as next target for DMC

The agreement with Cambridge, Mass.-based Gamble Associates calls for active community engagement in the planning effort, which will include identifying priorities for the site that currently houses a city parking ramp, a parking lot and the former Legends site.

“The community needs a seat at the table, and we need to make sure that when something important as the riverfront in Rochester is being looked at, that we have active community engagement,” said council member Molly Dennis said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan calls for work to start in October; community engagement will include a co-design panel, public meetings with stakeholders, online engagement and in-person community events.

What happened: The Rochester City Council approved a contract to create a small-area plan for 2.5 acres of city-owned land west of the Zumbro River.

Why does this matter: The site includes the former Legends bar site, a parking lot and a parking ramp.

What's next: Cambridge, Mass.-based Gamble Associates will assess the site and start to develop a plan for it.

Jaymi Wilson, the city’s project manager for the project, said Gamble has significant experience with plans for waterfront properties, which put it ahead of others.

Gamble’s work will include three subcontractors: Laguna Beach, Calif.-bases SWA Group, St. Paul-based NEOO Partners and Framingham, Mass.-based Omloop.

ADVERTISEMENT

SWA Group will provide landscape architecture and planning services.

NEOO Partners will provide economic development and community engagement services. The company recently worked with Kimley-Horn to provide transit planning and community engagement services for Rochester’s Transit Development Plan.

Omloop Design will provide signs and "wayfinding" services for the project.

The council approved the agreement with a 5-2 vote, with Dennis and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick opposed.

A final vision for the 2.5-acre site, which will be submitted to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the Rochester City Council for approval, is expected by the end of June.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link