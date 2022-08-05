SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
Rochester teen arrested for allegedly driving drunk, sex assaults warrants

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 05, 2022 09:37 AM
ROCHESTER — A 16-year-old male from Rochester was arrested early Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, for allegedly driving drunk, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

The juvenile was pulled over around 12:22 a.m. Friday for allegedly speeding along Broadway Avenue near 16th Street Southwest.

Law enforcement discovered the juvenile had a warrant out for fourth- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. During the stop, law enforcement noticed a strong odor of alcohol and several indicators of impairment.

The teen was arrested and a preliminary alcohol breath test showed his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Law enforcement sat with the juvenile until his court date Friday morning after law enforcement could not find a secured detention center in which to place him.

A harassment restraining order from a previous case was also served on the teen.

Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
