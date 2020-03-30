Oja Bhagra is seeking to build positive connections amid uncertainty.
The Mayo High School junior has launched a social media platform -- BeWellCovid -- providing ways to stay mentally stimulated and manage stress and anxiety during the COVID-91 pandemic.
“I really wanted social media to be the platform where I launched this idea, because social media is where more of the negativity and distressing news exists, and it connects all of us right now,” he said.
So far, the week-old effort has Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as a Youtube video, but Bhagra said it’s slowly gaining steam and hopes to add Facebook connections.
“I’m more comfortable with how Instagram and Twitter work, so it made sense to launch it from there,” he said.
The idea follows a pause in a project he’d been working on as a member of the Olmsted County youth commission. Prior to being encouraged to maintain safe physical distances from others, he had been collecting stories of local residents who have survived stigmatized life experiences.
“I think ‘Stories of Stigma and Strength’ was really pivotal in showing me I can make a difference,” he said of his decision to tackle the BeWellCovid project after Minnesota schools were closed on March 18.
Now, with a statewide stay-at-home order in place, he said finding ways to remain positive and maintain mental stability are even more important.
He said support from friends and others has shown how important the effort to personally connect can be.
“Those are small moments you have to cherish, because social media can feel distant sometimes,” he said, adding that opportunities to use FaceTime and other resources can help make connections.
He’s enlisted a pair of University of Minnesota medical students, Tanisha Ronnie and Nuwan Pathagamage, to help oversee the Twitter account, and they agreed that the work is needed as people move into new ways of living.
“I personally find this to be an inspirational project,” Ronnie said, acknowledging that much of the online chatter can be filled with negativity at times.
She said she hopes the effort makes a difference.
“We’re trying to really broadcast a lot of different resources,” said the metro-based medical student who continues to attend classes online.
So far, the Twitter account has 45 followers, but Pathagamage said the posts are circulating, pointing to a March 23 post encouraging people to find fun ways to pass the time, which was shared by “All American” actor Taye Diggs.
“Obviously this is a tough time, but we can do good things and we can band together,” Pathagamage said.
While the medical students are working to broaden their Twitter reach, Bhagra has attracted more followers -- 219 as of Sunday morning -- based on a community approach, asking friends and others to share how they are coping with being forced to maintain safe distances.
“A huge component of it is leaning on the community, because that is kind of what it’s all about,” he said.
Friends have said puzzles, art and books have kept their minds active as school is sidelined, and Bhagra said he’s found daily outdoor escapes key to coping.
“I can’t drive to leave the house, so bike rides have been really good for me to sort of connect back to nature and get some perspective,” he said, also noting that maintaining a close connection to his younger brother, Tej, is also key.
“Without him, I would not be sane right now,” he added.
Mary Gorfine, the Olmsted County Youth Commission coordinator, said it’s not surprising Bhagra took on the task of trying to unite people online and provide a new avenue to cope with stress and anxiety.
“Nothing Ojas does surprises me,” she said, adding that he’s demonstrated such efforts since joining the commission as a freshman.
“He has all the makings of a good leader. He is compassionate, he’s empathetic, he has a wonderful sense of humor, and he’s humble,” she said of the student who's also a youth member of the county's Public Health Services Advisory Board and active in tennis, debate and Key Club.
Bhagra, the son of Mayo Clinic physicians, said the project takes about 90 minutes to two hours a day to search out positive posts and sort through local ideas for coping, but he said the work is worth it.
“I’m actually leaning on my own project to find wellness during these times,” he said.