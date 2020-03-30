Ojas Bhagra is using Instagram and Twitter to help people stay positive, be well and to highlight ways to stay mentally stimulated with a project called Be Well COVID. "The main thing is showing ways to be well during these times," Bhagra said. Bhagra is pictured outside his house on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)