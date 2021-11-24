SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester teenager charged with shooting father enters guilty plea

Colby James Cleveland, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Colby Cleveland 3.23.21
Colby Cleveland
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 24, 2021 01:49 PM
A Rochester teenager charged with shooting his father in the leg at a Northwest Rochester apartment complex pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to assault.

Colby James Cleveland, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He had also been charged with second-degree attempted murder. He has been held on $500,000 conditional bail since his first court appearance March 24, 2021.

Rochester police were called just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, to Essex Park Apartments, 1027 41st St. NW, for a report of a shooting.

Officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment, where they found a 49-year-old man standing in the doorway bleeding heavily from his left leg, according to the criminal complaint. The man identified Cleveland as his son and the shooter.

Cleveland was not at the apartment complex when officers arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself into law enforcement less than a week after the incident.

Cleveland is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Carmaine Sturino on Jan. 10, 2022.

