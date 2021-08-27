Rochester teenager reportedly pointed loaded gun at other teens

STEWARTVILLE -- A 17-year-old Rochester boy could face at least four felony charges after the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said he pointed a loaded gun at a pair of teenagers Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies were called about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of 23rd Street Northwest in Stewartville for a report of a 14-year-old boy who was having an adverse reaction to marijuana. While en route, deputies learned that another teenager pointed a gun at someone in the same area before fleeing.

Deputies provided aid to the 14-year-old boy and handed off his treatment to other first responders when they arrived. The boy and a second teen were eventually taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

In speaking with a group of teenagers at the scene, deputies learned that a group of nine teens were at that location smoking marijuana when two decided to "play a prank" on another one of the teens, Capt. James Schueller said. The two teens pointed an airsoft rifle and an airsoft handgun at the feet of another teen. About five to 10 minutes later, a 17-year-old Rochester boy pulled a black handgun out of a backpack and pointed it at some of the teens and said "do you want me to shoot you," Schueller said.

The teens reported that the 17-year-old was "very high" and said they knew the gun was loaded from previous interactions with him. The 17-year-old reportedly had his finger on the trigger guard as he pointed the gun.

"The parties said they were scared he would do it based on what they know about him," Schueller said, adding that sheriff's deputies had previous interactions with the 17-year-old and that there was already an existing warrant for his arrest relating to gun charges.

The 17-year-old could face two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of terroristic threats and a charge of disorderly conduct. Schueller said the 17-year-old is currently on probation. Six deputies responded to the incident, but the teen was not located.