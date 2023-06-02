99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Towers Condominium building evacuated due to structural concerns

In an effort to keep everyone safe and allow public safety agencies to focus on the needs at hand, all members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

Rochester Towers Condominium in downtown Rochester was evacuated Friday, June 2, 2023, after an inspection led to structural concerns.
Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 6:52 PM

ROCHESTER - The 15-story Rochester Towers Condominium was evacuated due to structural damage on Friday, June 2, 2023, in downtown Rochester.

A structural engineer noted concerns about the building following an inspection. Residents are being asked to evacuate by 7:30 p.m. The condominium at 207 Fifth Ave. SW has approximately 180 residents, according to Rochester Fire Department Chief Eric Kerska.

The Rochester Police Department is assisting in evacuating the residents as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
