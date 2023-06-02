Rochester Towers Condominium building evacuated due to structural concerns

ROCHESTER - The 15-story Rochester Towers Condominium was evacuated due to structural damage on Friday, June 2, 2023, in downtown Rochester.

A structural engineer noted concerns about the building following an inspection. Residents are being asked to evacuate by 7:30 p.m. The condominium at 207 Fifth Ave. SW has approximately 180 residents, according to Rochester Fire Department Chief Eric Kerska.

The Rochester Police Department is assisting in evacuating the residents as a precaution.

“In an effort to keep everyone safe and allow public safety agencies to focus on the needs at hand, all members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice,” according to a statement from the Rochester Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

