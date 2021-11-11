SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Township approves development plan at heron nesting site

A 5-0 decision is a setback for advocates of rookery.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 10, 2021 07:39 PM
Share

A plan to clear land at the site of a colony of great blue heron nests has cleared another legal hurdle.

The Rochester Township board gave its approval Wednesday to a general development proposal at the heron nesting site in a 5-0 unanimous vote.

The decision accepts a preliminary design of a 10-lot development on wooded land west of Rochester owned by Steve Connelly. International Properties LLC and Connelly entered into a sale agreement contingent on developing the land into multiple housing lots.

RELATED: Township approves zoning change at heron nest site

That land contains more than 30 nests of great blue herons, a migratory waterbird.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was a blow to neighboring landowners and environmental advocates who say the colony, known as a rookery, should be preserved.

More than 50 advocates for preserving the site and members of the nonprofit group Save the Rookery crammed into the small meeting room, spilling into the entry hall.

The board did not allow comments on the item, which was listed as new business on the township meeting agenda.

That prompted criticism from the crowd and a request by township board Chairman Matt Kitzmann to ask a sheriff’s deputy to escort the crowd, which was already filing out, from the meeting room.

The development plan was amended to reduce the impact on the nest site, said Bill Tointon, of WSE Engineering Services, Ltd., which did a land use survey of the site and plan.

Tointon said the altered plans shortens the proposed roadway into the development and reduces the “conflict” with the heron rookery by 20% and calls for clearing 15% less land than what was called for in the original plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

DSC04204 (2).JPG
Great blue herons sit among their nests in Rochester Township Thursday, March 25. (Photo contributed by the Zumbro Valley Audubon Society)

Environmental consultant Brett Ostby said no ecologist or biologists were consulted to be part of the planning process.

Destroying 20% of the rookery would likely lead to the colony abandoning the nest site entirely, said Tim Parkin, a member of Save the Rookery.

Kitzmann said the board was voting only on whether the plan met township development criteria independent of any environmental concerns. The township board approved zoning the land for residential use in a meeting Oct. 14.

Advocates for preserving the upland rookery said they were disappointed the township board didn’t allow public comment.

“What they did tonight is give someone who’s not the landowner or a resident of the township elevated status,” said Parkin, referring to the development company owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

032521.N.RPB.HeronNests02.JPG
Great blue herons sit among their nests in Rochester Township Thursday, March 25. (John Molseed / jmolseed@postbulletin.com)

Parkin said the fight to save the site isn’t over. A lawsuit against the developers and Connelly is still pending. The group is also appealing in court the township board’s decision to accept an Environmental Assessment Worksheet of the development’s effect on the environment instead of requiring a more thorough survey through an Environmental Impact Statement.

“We’re not done fighting yet,” Parkin told the group in the parking lot after the decision.

Heron Zumbro River.JPG
A great blue heron, seen through a trail guardrail, stands in the Zumbro River in near downtown Rochester Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: SCIENCE AND NATUREROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts