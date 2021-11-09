Rochester Township to vote on development plan at heron nesting site

The Rochester Township board is scheduled to vote on a general development plan on land containing a great blue heron nest colony west of Rochester.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rochester Township Hall, 4111 11th Ave. SW, to discuss plans for the 17-acre site. At a previous meeting, Oct. 15, the board approved changing the land zoning designation from agricultural to suburban residential.

The nest site, known as a rookery, contains more than 30 nests in the trees on the land.

Steve Connelly, owner of the land, has agreed to sell it to International Properties LLC for development into 10 housing lots called Pavilion Estates. Lots would range in size from 2.2 acres to more than 6 acres.

Neighboring landowners and environmental advocates say the land should be preserved in its natural state. Members of a nonprofit group, Save the Rookery, are advocating to save the nests. They say the site is a unique natural resource.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Township chairman Matthew Kitzmann said that isn’t a factor in the decision the board will face Wednesday.

“Nobody on the board is anti-rookery or pro-development,” Kitzmann said. “The decision in front of us is whether this currently meets our ordinances.”

Approval of the plan could open the door for development to begin, he said. Development was halted over the summer after a temporary restraining order was filed by neighbors and later when nesting birds were legally protected under the federal migratory bird treaty act.

However, a lawsuit filed with Minnesota Court of Appeals is still pending. The suit challenges a board decision not to require an Environmental Impact Statement to evaluate the development's effect on the environment.

The board instead requested an Environmental Assessment Worksheet, a less thorough study of the site and development proposal.

Kitzmann said the board made that decision based on the legal advice of their counselors.

“I don’t think we’d be doing our jobs if we did not take the advice of our counsel — both counsels,” he said.

Advocates for preserving the site say the board has the leeway to decide what is best for the township. They also argue the board has legal standing to deny the development based on the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also argues the project doesn’t fit development criteria for suburban residential development. The board’s guidelines require suburban development outside city service areas to have 3.5-acre average density lots.

“We believe that it is the township board’s duty and responsibility to deny any development plan that is out of compliance with the township’s own land use plan unless they can cite ‘specific findings of benefit to the township’ from approving the project,” Viki Morris wrote in an open letter to the board on behalf of the Save the Rookery group.

Morris said the group’s preference would be to purchase the site at a price to make the landowner and developer whole and donate the land and portions of donated surrounding private property to Minnesota as a state scientific and natural area.

That would take collaboration with the Department of Natural Resources which oversees the state’s SNAs. The DNR has so far remained quiet regarding the project. However, a DNR response to the environmental worksheet, written by Melissa Collins, DNR regional environmental assessment ecologist, said the project should be carefully considered due to its “significant impact to local wildlife.”

If you go

What: Rochester Township Board meeting

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10

Where: Rochester Township Hall, 4111 11th Ave. SW

ADVERTISEMENT