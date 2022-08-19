Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Rochester Township votes to dismiss lawsuit against owners of the unfinished million-dollar home

The lawsuit involving the unfinished home situated at 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW stems from a conflict between the home's owner, Tamanna Krebsbach, who wants to sell the property and the board who wants to have it torn down.

Drone - 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW
The unfinished home at 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW in Rochester is listed for sale at $1.5 million.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 19, 2022 06:17 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Township Board voted to have the lawsuit against an unfinished Rochester home dismissed.

Township Clerk Randy Staver said the board voted to ask their legal council to introduce a motion to dismiss the lawsuit follow advice from the legal team that documentation wasn't organized in order to proceed.

The board may still file suit in the future when more reports from law enforcement's response to the property are gathered, according to Staver.

The lawsuit involving the unfinished home situated at 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW stems from a c onflict between the home's owner, Tamanna Krebsbach, who wants to sell the property and the board who wants to have it torn down .

The unfinished house is listed for $1.5 million and sits on 4.5 acres. Construction has been halted on the home for the last four years after Krebsbach and her husband divorced and abandoned the idea of finishing what was supposed to be their dream house.

Neighbors in the area, however, are frustrated with the lack of progress and handed a petition with more than 100 signatures to the Rochester Township Board last September asking for something to be done.

The board filed a lawsuit on March 24, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court calling for the home to be demolished for being in violation of the Minnesota Hazardous or Substandard Buildings Act.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
