Rochester Transit modifying 5 routes next week

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit is making minor adjustments to the schedules of five weekday routes starting Monday.

The changes, expected to improve operations and increase frequency on some routes, are:



Route 116: The schedule for all trips has been adjusted to achieve service every 30 minutes during peak times and every 60 minutes during midday.

Departure location at the Downtown Transit Center is changed to southbound Second Avenue Southwest just south of Second Street Southwest (Stand H on RPT maps).

Small schedule adjustment to two time points on all trips to match conditions and improve reliability.

Adjust schedule so the morning departures from Rochester Community and Technical College are more evenly spaced — approximately one trip every 15 minutes.

Adding one trip in each direction at the end of the morning peak period to better serve late morning commuters to downtown.

Bus routes and schedules are available online at rptride.com .