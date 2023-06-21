Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

News Local

Rochester treatment provider plans sober housing in former motel

Common Ground will hold neighborhood meeting June 27 as part of city process for changing use of former South Broadway motel.

Motel1.jpg
The Best Price Inn at 1817 S. Broadway Ave. is expected to be transformed into sober housing for Common Ground clients in outpatient treatment programs.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 3:32 PM

ROCHESTER — A former South Broadway Avenue motel is being eyed for sober housing.

Common Ground, a Rochester-based addiction treatment provider, recently purchased the former Best Price Inn for $900,000 with the intention of providing a sober-living environment for clients receiving outpatient treatment.

“They will go to our treatment center on Seventh Street Southwest,” said Common Ground CEO Mattea McGuire, who added the site will operate like similar Common Ground sober-living facilities in Red Wing and Winona.



Plans call for providing space for up to 27 clients, with a mix of single- and double-occupancy rooms.

The initial proposal calls for creating a conference room and two offices for certified peer recovery specialists, while also using a kitchen in the former owner’s living quarters as a shared kitchen for clients.

“It’s mostly just cosmetic remodels and deferred maintenance that we are doing right now,” McGuire said of work that has started since the building was purchased earlier this month.

The plan to change the site’s use has spurred the need for a neighborhood meeting before Common Ground can submit an application to Rochester’s Community Development department.

The meeting is slated for 5 p.m. June 27 at the former motel, 1817 S. Broadway Ave.

Once the public meeting is held, Common Ground will have 30 days to submit a development application related to the change in use. The application will be reviewed by required city, county and state departments to determine whether the project can move forward.

If the approval process goes smoothly, McGuire said she’s expecting the former motel can start housing Common Ground clients by the end of the summer.

Residents who cannot attend Tuesday’s meeting in person can access it by calling 305-224-1968 with 507 360 1385 and the meeting ID and 1817 as the passcode. A link to the meeting online is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/5073601385.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.


