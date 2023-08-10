Rochester utility rates slated to see increase in preliminary 2024 budget

ROCHESTER — The average Rochester Public Utilities customer could face a $3.82 monthly increase in their water and electric bill next year.

A preliminary review of the city-owned utility budget is projecting a 3.2% rate increase for electric service and a 5.5% rate increase for water.

“The percentage sounds much bigger than the dollars,” said Peter Hogan, RPU’s director of corporate services.

He pointed out the 5.5% water rate increase amounts to 33 cents a month for the average residential customer, while the 3.2% increase in electricity rates amounts to less than a quarter a month.

Hogan said the proposed rate increases will keep local water rates below what’s paid in six other cities that are reviewed annually in a rate comparison conducted by Owatonna Public Utilities.

The same comparison puts Rochester rates in the middle of the pack among six electric providers.

The largest portion of Rochester’s projected 2024 increases for utility bills stems from anticipated connection cost increases for both utilities — $1.32 for water and $1.94 for electricity.

The proposed fees would cover a portion of the cost of upgrading the aging water and electric meters with advanced equipment designed to reduce the need for in-person reading, prevent tampering and utility theft and point to potential conservation efforts for customers.

While the proposed upgrade is expected to save approximately $1.5 million in operating costs after installation, the expenses would spur at least two years in flat increases for customers — a combined $3.26 a month in 2024, and another $1.32 a month on 2025 water bills.

Tony Benson, RPU’s communication coordinator, said the connection fee, which is a flat rate on monthly bills, is evaluated and updated every three years as part of a cost of service study. As a result, it could be readjusted in the future after the new metering infrastructure is in operation.

At this point, the city’s public utility board has only authorized initial work related to the new metering system. Official approval requiring the increased connection charge hasn’t been finalized.

Likewise, the potential rate increases remain uncertain at this point, since the proposed 2024 budget faces additional review before it is approved.

The Rochester City Council plans to look at the recommended budget during its Aug. 28 study session, and the Public Utility Board has a comment period slated during its meeting at 4 p.m. Aug. 29.

Public notice of the final proposed rates is slated for September, with approval of the RPU budget and 2024 rates expected in October.