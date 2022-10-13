We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester Ward 1 candidates see on differences among common goals

Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway provided thoughts in BIPOC representation, child care needs and business support during League of Women Voters forum.

IMG_1626.jpg
Rochester City Council Ward 1 challneger Andy Hemenway speaks Wednesday as incumbent council member Patrick Keane listens during a League of Women Voters forum held at the Rochester Public Library.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 12, 2022 10:11 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council candidates in the city’s southernmost ward pointed to their compatibility Wednesday as they stated many similar views during a League of Women Voters forum.

Rochester City Council Ward 1 incumbent Patrick Keane said he was surprised when challenger Andy Hemenway filed for the seat.

“I worked with Andy’s dad at IBM, and I know Andy as a dedicated athlete, a family man, a medical professional with a really good reputation in our community,” Keane said, in acknowledging he was “miffed” when Hemenway filed without calling the incumbent, who is seeking a second term.

Hemenway, a registered nurse, said he and Keane share a love for the city.

“We are all invested in it, otherwise we would not be here,” he said.

Both candidates pointed to a desire to strengthen the city and their community – Keane through continuing the work he’s done for nearly four years and Hemenway in seeking a new role to build on the roots of the city where he grew up.

While they agreed on a variety of issues, the candidates did find opportunities to share differing perspectives and insights.

Asked about finding ways to increase Black, Indigenous and People of Color representation on board and among staff, Hemenway pointed to aneed for increased outreach,

“I think everybody deserves a chance and is capable of filling those positions,” he said.

Keane said he sees challenges in recruiting people, especially younger community members who have other responsibilities and might not be looking to fill voluntary roles on city board and commissions.

“When I look at myself at those ages, I was not doing this kind of stuff,” he said. “I was busy trying to make a living.”

At the same time, he said the city’s hiring of a diversity, equity and inclusion director since he joined the council has led to new practices and insights for how the city operates and opened doors for change.

Asked about creating a positive business environment, Keane said the government has a role in creating infrastructure that supports business, but each business is also independent and should not expect the city to reduce all related risks.

He said one added role the city can play is in finding ways to attract and retain workers.

“I think there is a lot of (Destination Medical Center) investment going on right now, in how you get 20- and 30-year-old people to want to live in our city,” he added.

Hemenway said he’d like to see the city support more Rochester businesses by hiring local contractors and spending city dollars locally, while also looking at ways to attract events to generate activity downtown.

“We need to invest in those businesses,” he said. “We need to invest in Rochester.”

Another issue that pointed to differing approaches from the candidates was the issue of supporting the creation of more child care options in the city.

Hemenway, whose wife provides in-home child care, cited firsthand experience in seeing people struggle with options when moving to the area, and he said more support for training to start in-home businesses could help.

“It’s a great career for anyone,” he said.

Keane said the city can help find ways to develop new daycare centers. He pointed to a recently approved opportunity for a new facility in Northwest Rochester as a way the city can contribute to a solution.

“It’s a quality of life thing, but it’s also an economic impact because our businesses can't gro the way they want, because they can’t get the employees they need,” he said.

The two candidates are on the Nov. 8 ballot for a four-year term, which will start in January.

The Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters has more forums planned for city and Olmsted County candidates. They are:

  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Olmsted County attorney candidates Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem
  • 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Rochester mayor candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 2 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Gabe Perkins and Dave Senjem
  • 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 1 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead

Questions during the forums come from the league, audience members and event co-sponsors, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
