SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Ward 5 council candidate opts out of race, ending need for primary election

Two council races and mayoral race will still face Aug. 9 primary elections to narrow field.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 03, 2022 05:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — One of four anticipated primary elections in Rochester won’t be needed.

Deep Das withdrew his name from the potential ballot in Ward 5, leaving incumbent Shaun Palmer and challenger Saida Omar as the only two candidates for the Rochester City Council seat serving much of the city’s northeast section.

Read more from Randy
COVID map 060222.JPG
Local
Olmsted County remains last in region with a reported high rate of COVID transmission
Rates drop in seven of eight Southeast Minnesota counties.
June 03, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
LoringStead.JPEG
Local
Stead wants to serve community as Olmsted County commissioner
District 1 candidate says experience and knowledge of local issues will benefit county.
June 01, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Connelly seeks to use conservation experience as Olmsted County commissioner
District 4 candidate joins others headed primary election.
May 31, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

When contacted, Das cited personal reasons for withdrawing from the race after becoming the last person to file for a Rochester elected position.

With the deadline passed for withdrawing from the election, three primaries are set for Aug. 9 to narrow the number of candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Mayor Kim Norton faces three challengers as she seeks re-election to a second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professional search recruiter Brad Trahan , local business owner Britt Noser , and professional engineer Dean Koutsoukos will join Norton on the primary ballot to see which two candidates will be on the November ballot.

In Ward 1, incumbent council member Patrick Keane faces a pair of challenges in the city’s southernmost ward.

Fidelity Healthcare program director Dan Sepeda and Rochester resident Andy Hemenway will appear with Keane on the Primary ballot.

In Ward 3, four candidates are seeking to replace council member Nick Campion, who opted against seeking another term.

Spa Casey owner Casey McGregor and Knights Chamber owner Svaar Vinje , semi-retired minister Norman Wahl and United Way impact program assistant Vangie Castro will be on the Aug. 9 primary ballot for the northwest ward Campion serves.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Elton Hills Bridge
Local
Elton Hills Drive bridge construction delayed till late summer
According to a statement from Rochester Public Works, the city plans on seeking monetary damages from the contractor as a result of the delay. These funds will then be used for project costs.
June 03, 2022 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Groups of people stand in a parking lot outside of the Rochester Golf and Country Club event entrance.
Local
Center of American Experiment drops legal action against Rochester Golf & Country Club
CAE says club paid it in full for losses related to cancellation of public safety event.
June 03, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New development to add more warehouse space to northwest Rochester
Telemark Management, led by Aaron and Nicole Brueck, recently filed plans to build a 12,000-square-foot complex on open land along Rochester's 34th Avenue Northwest. The building to be called North Orchard Trade Shops is slated to stand near the New Life Worship Center at 6301 34th Ave. NW.
June 03, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Cups for Seniors
Local
For the students and Maggie: Century High School staff honors graduates and colleague with a message in cups
The tradition began in 2020 when a Century teacher wanted to let students know the staff still cared for them in spite of the pandemic and the disruption to schools.
June 03, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer