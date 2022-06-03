Rochester Ward 5 council candidate opts out of race, ending need for primary election

ROCHESTER — One of four anticipated primary elections in Rochester won’t be needed.

Deep Das withdrew his name from the potential ballot in Ward 5, leaving incumbent Shaun Palmer and challenger Saida Omar as the only two candidates for the Rochester City Council seat serving much of the city’s northeast section.

When contacted, Das cited personal reasons for withdrawing from the race after becoming the last person to file for a Rochester elected position.

With the deadline passed for withdrawing from the election, three primaries are set for Aug. 9 to narrow the number of candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Mayor Kim Norton faces three challengers as she seeks re-election to a second term.

Professional search recruiter Brad Trahan , local business owner Britt Noser , and professional engineer Dean Koutsoukos will join Norton on the primary ballot to see which two candidates will be on the November ballot.

In Ward 1, incumbent council member Patrick Keane faces a pair of challenges in the city’s southernmost ward.

Fidelity Healthcare program director Dan Sepeda and Rochester resident Andy Hemenway will appear with Keane on the Primary ballot.

In Ward 3, four candidates are seeking to replace council member Nick Campion, who opted against seeking another term.

Spa Casey owner Casey McGregor and Knights Chamber owner Svaar Vinje , semi-retired minister Norman Wahl and United Way impact program assistant Vangie Castro will be on the Aug. 9 primary ballot for the northwest ward Campion serves.

