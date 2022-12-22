Rochester Wendy's supervisor accused of sexually assaulting juvenile employee at work

ROCHESTER — A supervisor at a Rochester Wendy's is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile employee while the two were working, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Dane Robert Nelson, 32, of Faribault, is charged with one felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct by a person in a position of authority and one gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is expected to appear in court Jan. 26, 2023.

Wendy's media relations did not immediately respond to a request for comment or if Nelson is still employed with the restaurant.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 17-year-old female told a Rochester Police Department officer that Nelson had sexually assaulted her over a dozen times over the course of three days in May 2022. Nelson was tasked with training the juvenile in her new job.