99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester will seek state support for $12 million park-and-ride facility, along with two other projects

City Council starts process for seeking 2024 state funding support with initial deadline looming.

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 9:09 PM

ROCHESTER — State funds for a proposed $12 million park-and-ride facility on North Broadway Avenue will be sought a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved $800,000 to design the project.

“We are well positioned, given that initial investment by the state,” Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish told Rochester City Council members Monday.

The Rochester City Council approved making the proposed parking structure near 125 Live and the Rochester Rec Center its top infrastructure priority for a state funding request, asking for the state to cover half the cost, with the potential for added federal support.

Find more news important to you

Less than a month after the end of the 2023 legislative session, the council faces a June 15 deadline for its initial 2024 request for state infrastructure support.

“This is simply a starting point,” Parrish said, pointing to the potential to tweak the requests and add new projects to the list at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the June 15 deadline, the council approved adding a request for $3 million to cover half the cost of a proposed a solar array and electric-vehicle charging facility at the Rochester International Airport and a yet-undetermined amount for redevelopment of city-owned space along the Zumbro River.

Parrish said the requests for state funding doesn’t lock in any specific spending on the projects, which would require future council decisions.

“There is definitely going to be a lot more council conversation before a decision is made,” he said.

The requests come after the city received approval for $14 million in state funds to relocate the city’s parks and forestry facility, currently located near Mayo Field, as well as $3.6 million for a Willow Creek Trail connection.

While the combined $18.4 million with the park-and-ride design funds seems big, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said she was disappointed when it comes to projects that didn’t receive support in the state’s $2.6 billion infrastructure bill.

“I think Rochester got shorted, compared to other cities,” she said, adding that she sees options to tweak the request once lawmakers start meeting next year.

Council member Norman Wahl said that flexibility was why he joined the unanimous council decision, despite having some concerns about the ranking of the projects.

“I’m happy to go forward with it because I know there is time to review,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened: The Rochester City Council approved a preliminary request for 2024 state infrastructure funds related to three potential projects.

Why does this matter: The request must be submitted by June 15 to start the process for consideration during next year's legislative session. The projects include the creation of a park-and-ride facility near the Rochester Rec Center, the creation of a solar array and electric-vehicle charging facilities at the Rochester International Airport and planned development of public space along the Zumbro River.

What's next: The City Council will continue discussions related to the proposed projects.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
First Day of School at Longfellow Elementary's New Building
Local
Boys and Girls' Club partners with Longfellow Elementary to help the school preserve its alternative calendar
June 05, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Local
Rochester Towers Condominium residents rush to exit, wait to return
June 05, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
U.S. Senator Amy Klobucahar Visits Rochester's Fire Station One
Local
On Rochester visit, Sen. Amy Klobuchar pushes support for firefighters' families as cancer risks increase
June 05, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Eric John Kreter
Local
Chatfield man given 30 days in jail for raping woman
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel
Local
Winona County will dismiss petition for protection for Madeline Kingsbury kids
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
bus.jpg
Local
Transportation firm, union reach 'tentative' deal, so Rochester's buses will keep rolling for now
June 05, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drone - Highway 14 J-Turn
Local
One reader's need for speed hits a bump on the road to Byron
June 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man