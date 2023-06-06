Rochester will seek state support for $12 million park-and-ride facility, along with two other projects

ROCHESTER — State funds for a proposed $12 million park-and-ride facility on North Broadway Avenue will be sought a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved $800,000 to design the project.

“We are well positioned, given that initial investment by the state,” Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish told Rochester City Council members Monday.

The Rochester City Council approved making the proposed parking structure near 125 Live and the Rochester Rec Center its top infrastructure priority for a state funding request, asking for the state to cover half the cost, with the potential for added federal support.

Less than a month after the end of the 2023 legislative session, the council faces a June 15 deadline for its initial 2024 request for state infrastructure support.

“This is simply a starting point,” Parrish said, pointing to the potential to tweak the requests and add new projects to the list at a later date.

For the June 15 deadline, the council approved adding a request for $3 million to cover half the cost of a proposed a solar array and electric-vehicle charging facility at the Rochester International Airport and a yet-undetermined amount for redevelopment of city-owned space along the Zumbro River.

Parrish said the requests for state funding doesn’t lock in any specific spending on the projects, which would require future council decisions.

“There is definitely going to be a lot more council conversation before a decision is made,” he said.

The requests come after the city received approval for $14 million in state funds to relocate the city’s parks and forestry facility, currently located near Mayo Field, as well as $3.6 million for a Willow Creek Trail connection.

While the combined $18.4 million with the park-and-ride design funds seems big, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said she was disappointed when it comes to projects that didn’t receive support in the state’s $2.6 billion infrastructure bill.

“I think Rochester got shorted, compared to other cities,” she said, adding that she sees options to tweak the request once lawmakers start meeting next year.

Council member Norman Wahl said that flexibility was why he joined the unanimous council decision, despite having some concerns about the ranking of the projects.

“I’m happy to go forward with it because I know there is time to review,” he said.

