Rochester woman accused of helping LeRoy man rape woman in Rochester hotel in 2021

ROCHESTER — A couple is accused of raping a woman in a Rochester hotel room in July 2021, according to charges filed this week in Olmsted County District Court.

Brian Russel Bird, 48, of LeRoy, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury and third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, both felonies.

Kendra Ann Gusa, 20, of Rochester, is charged with being an accomplice to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and aiding and abetting third-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.

Bird is scheduled to appear in district court Oct. 25, 2022, and Gusa is scheduled to appear Nov. 8, 2022.

The age of the victim is not listed in the criminal complaint but none of the charges are related to crimes involving a minor.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told an investigator with the Rochester Police Department that she was walking with Gusa near their shared residence on July 26, 2021, when Bird picked them up in a minivan. Gusa pushed the woman into the vehicle and prevented her from leaving after the three arrived at a hotel in Rochester.

The woman was pulled by Gusa into a hotel room after the woman said she wanted to go home.

Gusa then helped Bird rape the woman in the hotel room.

Afterward, Bird dropped both women off near their residence.

The investigator was told by a hotel employee that Bird rented a room at the hotel that day, that he listed his vehicle as a Dodge van. The hotel manager recalled seeing Bird with two women.

Gusa told the investigator that the victim freely participated in the activities.

The victim was found to have injuries following a medical exam.