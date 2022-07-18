Rochester woman airlifted to Mayo Clinic after being kicked by horse Saturday

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Rochester woman was airlifted to the hospital for injuries suffered from and being kicked by a horse, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, deputies were advised the woman was drifting in and out of consciousness following the incident on the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast in Pleasant Grove Township.

First responders crossed a river and walked through thick vegetation to reach the 42-year-old woman. She was secured on a backboard to a Stewartville Fire Department utility terrain vehicle where she was brought to a Mayo Clinic Ambulance which transported her to the Maple Valley Golf course. A Gundersen Air Medical helicopter took her to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The sheriff's office did not have the medical condition of the woman, according to Schueller.