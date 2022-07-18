SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester woman airlifted to Mayo Clinic after being kicked by horse Saturday

First responders had to cross a river and walk through thick vegetation to get to the woman.

Ambulance stock photo
Ambulance
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 18, 2022 09:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Rochester woman was airlifted to the hospital for injuries suffered from and being kicked by a horse, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, deputies were advised the woman was drifting in and out of consciousness following the incident on the 8600 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast in Pleasant Grove Township.

Also Read
Your Style - Antinea Ascione
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Classic with a hint of Grace: Antinea Ascione
From the Regency era to house dresses, Antinea Ascione's style focuses on feeling comfort with some class.
July 16, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Tom Kochie
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester guitarist Tom Kochie inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame
From a Green Stamps guitar to the Hall of Fame, Kochie has promoted his love for this American music artform.
July 16, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers

First responders crossed a river and walked through thick vegetation to reach the 42-year-old woman. She was secured on a backboard to a Stewartville Fire Department utility terrain vehicle where she was brought to a Mayo Clinic Ambulance which transported her to the Maple Valley Golf course. A Gundersen Air Medical helicopter took her to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The sheriff's office did not have the medical condition of the woman, according to Schueller.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
power outage.png
Local
Update: Turkey vulture causes power outage around Chatfield
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
July 18, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Fatal crash police lights
Local
Plainview woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday
The woman, Rebecca Kahn, 40, was a passenger on a motorcycle that swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.
July 18, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 18, 2022 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Bear Creek trail.jpg
Local
Replacing trees along park trails benefit with an added layer of protection
Bear Creek, Mayowood and Essex Park trails are benefiting from new plantings in the reforestation effort.
July 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man