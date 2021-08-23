SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester woman arrested after entering boyfriend's home, stabbing him

The victim sustained "fairly minor" injuries, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
August 23, 2021 08:29 AM
A Rochester man suffered "fairly minor" injuries after his girlfriend stabbed him in the neck with a knife early Monday morning, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Frances Darcel Estelle Taylor is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct after reportedly crawling through her boyfriend's window and stabbing him in the neck.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast at 12:30 a.m. Monday after the victim reported a woman had been banging on his door, but then crawled through a window and stabbed him.

