Rochester woman arrested following Friday vehicle pursuit

ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester woman was arrested following a Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, vehicle pursuit in Olmsted County, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller.

As of Monday morning, she is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

According to Schueller:

The woman led law enforcement on a chase starting in Marion Township. It ended with a foot pursuit and the woman getting tased after getting entangled in a metal fence in a Rochester residence's backyard.

A sheriff's deputy first noticed the woman driving in Marion Township around 7:57 p.m. The deputy saw one of her brake lights did not work and she failed to stop at a stop sign. The deputy followed the vehicle until it hopped onto Highway 52 North, reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the woman appeared to slow down before speeding up again.

The woman then led the deputy through several streets in Rochester. She was driving erratically and traveled through a ditch and several business parking lots.

The vehicle stopped on the 3700 block of Willow Heights Drive Southwest and the woman fled on foot.

A deputy pursuing her saw her run through a backyard, fall but then get up to run through another yard. There she became entangled in a wire fence where she was tased by a deputy before being arrested.

Mayo Ambulance responded to check her out but found no obvious signs of injuries or trauma.

The woman's license has previously canceled due to several driving while intoxicated convictions.

Medical and law enforcement personnel detected the smell of alcohol on the woman.

Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.