Rochester woman charged for DUI in June 2021 crash

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman is facing charges related to allegedly driving under the influence and causing a June 2021 crash that injured multiple people, including herself, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Hailey Ann Evans, 20, is charged with one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation for causing bodily harm under the influence of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of careless driving.

She is scheduled to appear Oct. 12, 2022.

Evans, then 18, was involved in a June 25, 2021, two vehicle crash that injured several people , according to the criminal complaint. She was initially knocked unconscious following the crash but woke up once first responders started to extract her from her 2010 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2015 Ram pickup pulling an empty trailer, along with two of his passengers suffered minor injuries.

Evans was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash, a Minnesota State Trooper found a jar containing marijuana in Evans' vehicle. This prompted law enforcement to get a warrant for a blood draw from Evans while she was in the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found that Evans' blood contained a small about of Delta-9 THC, midazolam and alpha-hydroxymidazolam.

Midazolam is a schedule four drug that cause people to feel drowsy and tired for one or two days after taking it, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

