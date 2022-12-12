SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester woman charged for ramming husband's car during chase; hitting woman's vehicle with a tire iron

A woman tracked her husband to Austin using the Tesla app and repeatedly rammed his vehicle during a car chase while he was with another woman. The pair are reportedly going through a separation.

Alexia Raquel Juarez
Alexia Raquel Juarez.
Contributed / Mower County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 12, 2022 01:40 PM
AUSTIN — A 33-year-old Rochester woman is facing charges related to ramming her husband's car during a car chase in Austin, according to charges filed in Mower County District Court Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Alexia Raquel Juarez is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree damage to property, both felonies. She appeared before District Judge Joseph Bueltel Friday and was released on her own recognizance provided she have no contact with the victims and not use or possess firearms or dangerous weapons.

Juarez is accused of ramming her husband's car during a Dec. 8, 2022, car chase through Austin after she found him with another woman.

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

Juarez tracked her husband's 2022 black Tesla Model 3 to an Austin Dollar Tree parking lot using the Tesla application and found him with a woman.

Juarez and her husband are reportedly going through a separation.

Juarez told law enforcement that she approached the vehicle to confront her husband and his female passenger but her husband drove off.

The husband feared for his safety and that of his passenger when he saw Jaurez's vehicle, a black Infiniti GX80, enter the parking lot, he told officers.

Juarez followed her husband through Austin, repeatedly ramming his vehicle. The Tesla sustained front and rear end damage, as well as side swipe damage to both sides. Video from the Tesla's cameras show Juarez ramming her husband's vehicle.

The husband dropped the woman off at her residence before he was pulled over by police after the Austin Police Department responded to a call of two vehicles continuing to hit each other near the intersection of Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue Northwest.

Juarez is also accused of going after the other woman's vehicle with a tire iron, smashing the front windshield, the vehicles doors and windows.

Police found blood smeared on several areas of the vehicle, a 2009 silver Cadillac CTS, that was from injuries Juarez sustained when smashing the windows.

She told law enforcement that she went to Austin to investigate her husband meeting another woman and that she intentionally rammed his car.

Officers recovered a tire iron reportedly used in the incident.

During the chase, one of the vehicles hit a parked car, causing damage to the rear passenger side.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
