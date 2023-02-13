99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester woman charged for running over boyfriend with car following argument

A man suffered a broken ankle after his girlfriend ran him over with her vehicle last weekend in the parking lot of her Rochester apartment.

Jolene Krista Schultz
Jolene Krista Schultz.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
By Mark Wasson
February 13, 2023 12:33 PM
ROCHESTER — A 38-year-old Rochester woman is accused of running over her boyfriend with her vehicle last week following a verbal argument at her residence, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Jolene Krista Schultz appeared before District Judge Lisa Hayne on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for two felony counts of second-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Schultz was released on her own recognizance and ordered to abstain from illegal drugs, alcohol and from contacting the victim. Hayne also barred Schultz from possessing dangerous weapons, including firearms.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schultz and the man got into a verbal altercation in her Rochester apartment Feb. 9, 2023, causing the man to leave and wait in the parking lot for a ride.

Schultz then drove her vehicle into the parking lot and "gunned" her car towards the man, running over the lower half of his body, the man told officers with the Rochester Police Department.

She then got out of her vehicle and proceeded to punch him several times with a closed fist before driving away.

Officers noted several injuries to the man that were consistent with his statement. He was transported to a medical facility and was diagnosed with a broken ankle as a result of the assault.

Schultz was located and arrested the next day. She admitted to police that she hit the man with her vehicle and punched him afterwards.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
