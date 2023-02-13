Rochester woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot is heading to trial

ROCHESTER — The case against Victoria Charity White, a Rochester woman charged with multiple federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress in certifying the 2020 presidential election, is going to trial.

The trial was set for May 8, 2023, by U.S. District Judge John D. Bates on Friday. The decision to set a trial date was made after White rejected the government’s plea offer. It’s not clear what separates the two sides, but in the few public comments White has made, she has maintained her innocence and, at times, portrayed herself as a victim.

The trial date, set two years and five months after a violent mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol, would determine White’s guilt or innocence on a number of federal charges including civil disorder, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds.

According to an FBI affidavit, White was seen on several videos at the riot scene, including one that appeared to show her arguing with rioters who were trying to break glass at the Capitol, and was observed trying to pull them away.

In another video, White was seen “raising her fist and cheering as the rioters force a large flagpole in the entranceway where the MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) officers are standing guard,” the affidavit said.

Having pushed her way closer to the Capitol entrance, White “helps hoist up another rioter, who then makes his way to the entrance and proceeds to assault MPD officers,” the affidavit said

“White is seen pointing and cheering as the rioter swings from the top of the entranceway and kicks the MPD officers,” it said.

White was eventually apprehended by officers at the riot and formally arrested at a police station to which she was taken. She was later released.

Several days later, an anonymous tipster for the FBI identified White as being involved in the riot. The tip included information that White was using a Facebook page under an alias that included photos and postings of White’s conduct at the Capitol. The FBI later determined the Facebook page was registered using a phone number subscribed to White’s address in Rochester.

White was arrested by agents from the FBI’s Minneapolis office four months later after a criminal complaint was filed in federal court by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. White was indicted on charges on Sept. 8. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A photo of Victoria C. White being arrested on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol was included in U.S. District Court filings in support of the federal charges.

White has over the last two years been represented by three different defense attorneys as well as serving as her own counsel. She has appeared on conservative news programs pleading her innocence. And under an earlier attorney, whom she later dismissed, White sued the Metropolitan Police Department , claiming she was beaten and punched by officers, which conjured past memories of domestic trauma.

White said she went to President Trump’s “Stop The Steal” event, because she thought it would be “another Trump rally, plus we would be able to let our voices be heard that, you know, an election was stolen,” White said in her Newsmax interview.

In an email, Nicole Cubbage, White’s attorney, said the pretrial hearing held Friday was also concerned with White’s condition of release, which was modified by the judge. The government wanted to revoke her release, because pretrial services officials found her in violation of her release conditions for being in Washington, D.C., recently meeting with lawmakers.

In modifying White’s condition of release, the judge explicitly barred White from going to the Capitol Building. If she wants to meet with lawmakers, the judge said, she must get it cleared from pretrial services in advance.

Cubbage declined to say why White was meeting with lawmakers or why White had rejected federal prosecutors' plea offer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia declined to comment.

On the two-year anniversary of the riot, officials identified more than 950 people having been charged for their roles in the riot, USA Today reported last month.

“Our work is far from over,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated then.

More than a quarter, 284, have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. Forty individuals have been found guilty at contested trials, including three who were found guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.