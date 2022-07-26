Rochester woman charged in crash that injured teen

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman is facing impaired driving charges related to a June crash that injured two others, according to court documents filed Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Patricia Helen Price, 48, is facing a felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm with an alcohol blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more, one felony count of endangering a child and third degree driving while impaired, a gross misdemeanor.

Her court date is set for August 25.

Price is accused of crashing her vehicle into another car when she failed to yield at the intersection of North Broadway and 48th Street Northeast the night of June 3, 2022. Three people in the other vehicle were injured due to the crash.

"I am horrified and gutted, for the boys and families involved," Price wrote in a June email to the Post Bulletin.

When law enforcement arrived at the crash scene they noted a strong odor of alcohol on Price's breath, according to the criminal complaint. Price also had her 13-year-old child in the passenger seat of her vehicle during the crash.

"She was struggling to maintain balance while speaking and stay on topic," reads part of the complaint. "She was stumbling and had to lean against a light post to keep her balance."

Price was arrested that night following field sobriety and preliminary breath tests.

A blood draw sample tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed a 0.156 blood alcohol concentration for Price.

While Price was arrested following the crash, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office was waiting on the results of a blood draw taken from the woman and medical reports from the victims before making a charging decision.

The vehicle of a Rochester teen after a Rochester woman crashed into it Friday, June, 3, 2022. The woman was arrested for impaired driving. Contributed / Jennifer Rand

One of those injured in the vehicle Price allegedly hit was a a senior at Century and pitcher for the Panther's baseball team, broke his wrist in two places following the crash.

"It was the most terrifying night of my life," his mother, Jennifer Rand, told the Post Bulletin in June .

The family has asked the Post Bulletin not to name the teen who was injured.

Rand said an orthopedic surgeon the family met with said her son's hand would never be able to be put back the way it was due to his injury being a crushing injury.

