SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester woman charged in crash that injured teen

Patricia Helen Price, 48, of Rochester, is facing impaired driving charges related to a Rochester June crash.

Patricia Helen Price
Patricia Helen Price.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 26, 2022 02:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman is facing impaired driving charges related to a June crash that injured two others, according to court documents filed Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Patricia Helen Price, 48, is facing a felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm with an alcohol blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more, one felony count of endangering a child and third degree driving while impaired, a gross misdemeanor.

Also Read
Crime - Police lights
Local
Law enforcement lose suspect Monday in Rochester vehicle pursuit; no threat to public
Following a vehicle pursuit, law enforcement was not able to locate the suspect who fled on foot. A State Patrol helicopter aided in the search.
July 26, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Myrtle, Minnesota in Freeborn County
Local
Rose Creek man dies in Freeborn County motorcycle crash
Kenneth Helgeson, 71, of Rose Creek, died following a single-vehicle crash Monday in Freeborn County.
July 26, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Her court date is set for August 25.

Price is accused of crashing her vehicle into another car when she failed to yield at the intersection of North Broadway and 48th Street Northeast the night of June 3, 2022. Three people in the other vehicle were injured due to the crash.

"I am horrified and gutted, for the boys and families involved," Price wrote in a June email to the Post Bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

When law enforcement arrived at the crash scene they noted a strong odor of alcohol on Price's breath, according to the criminal complaint. Price also had her 13-year-old child in the passenger seat of her vehicle during the crash.

"She was struggling to maintain balance while speaking and stay on topic," reads part of the complaint. "She was stumbling and had to lean against a light post to keep her balance."

Price was arrested that night following field sobriety and preliminary breath tests.

A blood draw sample tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed a 0.156 blood alcohol concentration for Price.

While Price was arrested following the crash, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office was waiting on the results of a blood draw taken from the woman and medical reports from the victims before making a charging decision.

Friday, June 3, 2022, vehicle crash that injured a Century High School teen.
The vehicle of a Rochester teen after a Rochester woman crashed into it Friday, June, 3, 2022. The woman was arrested for impaired driving.
Contributed / Jennifer Rand

One of those injured in the vehicle Price allegedly hit was a a senior at Century and pitcher for the Panther's baseball team, broke his wrist in two places following the crash.

"It was the most terrifying night of my life," his mother, Jennifer Rand, told the Post Bulletin in June .

The family has asked the Post Bulletin not to name the teen who was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rand said an orthopedic surgeon the family met with said her son's hand would never be able to be put back the way it was due to his injury being a crushing injury.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_8436.JPG
Local
Dover-Eyota schools asking voters to approve $21 million referendum
If approved, the referendum would pay for some space additions and reconfigurations, but it also would pay for a lot of maintenance items.
July 26, 2022 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Abby Shepler
Exclusive
Local
'It's not something that's taken lightly': Rochester woman details abortion decision
“It was the most physically, mentally and emotionally painful experience for me,” Abby Shepler said. “Not a day goes by that I don't think about it.”
July 26, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Mayo Clinic's Number One
Business
Mayo Clinic named top US hospital for 7th year in a row
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospitals were ranked second and third in the U.S. News & World Report list.
July 26, 2022 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 26, 2022 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link