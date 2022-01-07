Rochester woman charged in Jan. 6 riot sues Capitol police

ROCHESTER — Nearly a year after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that temporarily suspended the presidential certification process, a Rochester woman facing multiple felony charges for her alleged role in the insurrection is suing the Metropolitan Police Department, the police chief and unnamed officers for the alleged beating she took while rioters were storming the building.

In the lawsuit, Victoria White claims that she was beaten 35 times and punched in the face five times in a tunnel entranceway to the Capitol , as rioters tried to push past police. White is seeking $1 million in damages.

“(White) was engaged in protected speech and/or activity and peaceful assembly by peacefully protesting at the U.S. Capitol Building,” the lawsuit states.

A photo of Victoria C. White being arrested on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol was included in U.S. District Court filings in support of the federal charges.

The suit further states that Capitol police did not provide any signage or guidance to help “would-be participants” to the “permitted demonstration” areas.

White has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts in U.S. District Court District of Columbia, including civil disorder and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

The lawsuit comes nearly a year after a mob on Jan. 6, 2021, forced its way onto restricted grounds in Washington D.C., pushing past barricades and lines of officers and into the Capitol building. The disruption forced Congress to temporarily halt its counting of the 2020 Electoral College votes, certifying the election of President Joe Biden.

Altogether, about 140 officers — 73 from the Capitol Police and 65 from the Metropolitan Police Department — were injured in the melee, the New York Times reports.

White has been the subject of a flurry of articles and interviews in right-wing media in recent weeks seeking to portray her as a sympathetic figure. In an interview with Newsmax, White compared her treatment at the hands of police to domestic abuse.

Court documents describing her role in the riot cite a podcast in which White stated she was trying to get into the Capitol building, which at the time was closed to the public.

“So they’re pushing to like get in, which I confess, I admit, I was pushing to get in because I’m assuming it’s just another doorway up the next level,” White said.

Video of the violent skirmish between the rioters and police officers in the tunnel shows White getting caught in the scrum at one point. An officer dressed in white is seen trying to use a metal baton to whack at someone. But it’s difficult to tell who that person is.

After White was arrested and placed in zip-tie handcuffs by officers, she was escorted through the Capitol building into a police vehicle. She appears to have a red gash or mark on her forehead, but she doesn’t appear to have trouble being escorted away.

In a post on Twitter, her lawyer, Joseph McBride, claims that his client was “BRUTALLY BEATEN” and “PULVERIZED for wearing a TRUMP Hat.”

Victoria White was pushed into the Tunnel. She was then BRUTALLY BEATEN by OFFICER WHITE SHIRT. Dozens of baton blows. Punched in the face 5x. A defenseless woman, she is PULVERIZED for wearing a TRUMP Hat. Thank you @julie_kelly2 for speaking truth to power. @DarrenJBeattie pic.twitter.com/6hMCWa7n3V — Joseph D. McBride 🔥✝️🔥 (@McBrideLawNYC) December 23, 2021

The documents also describe White as raising her fist and cheering as the rioters force a large flagpole into the entranceway where Capitol officers are standing guard. White also helps a rioter who makes his way to the entrance. The rioter then proceeds to assault the officers.

More than 725 people have been arrested for storming Capitol building. Charges have ranged from obstruction of an official proceeding to assault. So far, 71 of those arrested have been sentenced.

In a speech Thursday marking the anniversary of the attack, President Biden blamed the insurrection on former President Donald Trump, saying he and his supporters held a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with lies that sparked the assault on the Capitol.

“His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution,” Biden said.

