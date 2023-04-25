99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester woman charged with assaulting friend and crashing car while drunk

A night of drinking leads to charges against a Rochester woman accused of biting her friend, stealing a car and crashing it into multiple vehicles before threatening a police officer.

Brittany Fawn Breaker
Brittany Fawn Breaker.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 3:37 PM

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Rochester woman is facing several charges related to a late night drunk fiasco where she attacked her friend, crashed a vehicle into several cars and threatened the family of a responding police officer, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Brittany Fawn Breaker was released on her own recognizance following an April 21, 2023, hearing where District Judge Lisa Hayne barred her from using alcohol and controlled substances or enter establishments that serve alcohol.

She is charged with failing to stop following a traffic collision where there was demonstrable bodily harm, a felony, and gross misdemeanor charges of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more and third-degree driving while impaired. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of collision with an unattended vehicle, fifth-degree assault and driving after revocation.

Find more news important to you

She is scheduled to appear in court April 26, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers with the Rochester Police Department stopped Breaker while she was driving her friend's car during the early morning hours of April 20, 2023, in northwest Rochester.

One of Breaker's friends told police that Breaker and another woman had been in the vehicle with her when Breaker jump over the seat and bit her in the face. The friend reported that she had to hit Breaker in order for Breaker to let go of her cheek.

Breaker then crashed the car into multiple other vehicles before fleeing the scene. Officers noted injuries to the friend's face and her knee following Breaker's attack and subsequent drunk driving.

Officers noted a very strong odor on Breaker's breath following her traffic stop and that she was confused about where she was.

"(Breaker) stated on multiple occasions that she was highly intoxicated and knew she shouldn’t have been driving," part of the complaint reads.

She submitted to a preliminary breath test which indicated she had a blood alcohol concentration of .233. She declined to take a field sobriety test.

"I know I'm drunk," the woman told police. "I don't want to make myself look stupid out here."

While en route to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, she began to kick and punch the squad car's Plexiglas while also yelling obscenities.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an officer tried to read her the Miranda Warning, she reportedly screamed and obscenity at the officer then added, "I hope you, your wife and kids all die."

Two vehicle owners reported moderate damage to their car's following Breaker's Rochester drive.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Family Homelessness
Local
Family Promise Rochester hosting educational forum on homelessness on Sunday
April 25, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Answer Man logo
Business
Five West adds a 2% employee wellness surcharge, and an online group erupts
April 25, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Answer Man logo
Local
Calm down, we used to use graphite-filled sticks to learn
April 25, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Guerrilla Wrestling Club
Prep
Disbelief: GMLOS' Hendrickson and Armagost never envisioned becoming collegiate wrestlers
April 25, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Daniel Joseph Kenney
Local
Man charged with 9 felonies in connection with sexually assaulting 4 girls, 3 in Olmsted County
April 25, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Former Post Bulletin
Business
Hotel group paid $12.5 million for former Post Bulletin parcel in downtown Rochester
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Century High School English Teacher Jean Prokott
Community
The bard of Rochester: The city's newly-appointed poet laureate speaks about her writing and new role
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer