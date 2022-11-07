SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester woman charged with cutting man's genitals and punching cop

Cristina Garza Hennessey, 50, of Rochester, is facing multiple charges following a domestic incident where she allegedly cut a man's genitals and punched a Rochester police officer.

Christina Hennessey
Christina Hennessey.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson
November 07, 2022 01:45 PM
ROCHESTER — A 50-year-old woman was is facing multiple charges in Olmsted County District Court related to cutting a man's scrotum and punching a Rochester police officer.

Cristina Garza Hennessey, is charged with felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and obstructing the legal process, both gross misdemeanors, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

She appeared before District Judge Pamela King on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, and was released on her own recognizance provided she not use or possess alcohol, controlled substances, firearms or dangerous weapons. Hennessey is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 15, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department responded to a domestic assault call around 9:51 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022, at a residence in northwest Rochester.

Police found a man at the residence who said an intoxicated Hennessey threatened to cut off his testicles and lunged at him. Hennessey then left the residence in her vehicle.

Law enforcement observed a cut on the man's scrotum.

While law enforcement was talking with the man, Hennessey came home and began to cry, scream and yell at officers who asked her to get out of the vehicle. She resisted officers attempting to remove her from the vehicle and said she wanted to go to prison.

When police offered to take her to jail, she agreed to exit the vehicle. As she exited the vehicle, she rushed at an officer and punched the officer in the face.

"Officers then arrested Ms. Hennessey by taking her to the ground where she continued to resist by pinning her arm under her body and extended her arms out under officers," reads part of the complaint.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
