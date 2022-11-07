Rochester woman charged with cutting man's genitals and punching cop

ROCHESTER — A 50-year-old woman was is facing multiple charges in Olmsted County District Court related to cutting a man's scrotum and punching a Rochester police officer.

Cristina Garza Hennessey, is charged with felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and obstructing the legal process, both gross misdemeanors, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

She appeared before District Judge Pamela King on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, and was released on her own recognizance provided she not use or possess alcohol, controlled substances, firearms or dangerous weapons. Hennessey is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 15, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department responded to a domestic assault call around 9:51 p.m. Nov. 4, 2022, at a residence in northwest Rochester.

Police found a man at the residence who said an intoxicated Hennessey threatened to cut off his testicles and lunged at him. Hennessey then left the residence in her vehicle.

Law enforcement observed a cut on the man's scrotum.

While law enforcement was talking with the man, Hennessey came home and began to cry, scream and yell at officers who asked her to get out of the vehicle. She resisted officers attempting to remove her from the vehicle and said she wanted to go to prison.

When police offered to take her to jail, she agreed to exit the vehicle. As she exited the vehicle, she rushed at an officer and punched the officer in the face.

"Officers then arrested Ms. Hennessey by taking her to the ground where she continued to resist by pinning her arm under her body and extended her arms out under officers," reads part of the complaint.

