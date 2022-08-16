SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester woman charged with felony mail theft

Ashlynn Nicole Newmann, 48, of Rochester, was summoned to appear in Olmsted County District on charge related to stealing two packages from a Rochester apartment complex in 2021.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 16, 2022 03:59 PM
ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester woman is facing four felony counts of mail theft after she allegedly stole packages from a Rochester apartment building, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Ashlynn Nicole Newmann was summoned to appear before District Judge Lisa Hayne on Oct. 13, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Newmann stole two packages, one containing a quilt and the other containing a mattress, from the lobby of Rochester apartment complex July 31, 2021.

Video surveillance shows Newmann entering the building, opening the package containing the quilt, bringing it to her car and leaving. As she left, she hit a U-Haul truck.

She returned to the building to grab the other package, which she pushed to her car and "struggled to get the box into her car."

She then left the parking lot in a red 1997 Ford Escort with Iowa plates.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
