Tuesday, February 21

Rochester woman charged with hitting security guard with vehicle during altercation

The woman pinned the security guard against the wall of the business with her vehicle.

By Mark Wasson
February 21, 2023 03:54 PM

ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester woman is accused of pinning a security guard against the wall of a business following an altercation on Feb. 19, 2023, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Mariam Abdu Adiga is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fifth-degree assault and driving under the influence, all gross misdemeanors. She is also facing a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence.

Adiga appeared before District Judge Kathy Wallace on Feb. 21, 2023, where she was released on a $6,000 bail or bond provided she submit to random searches and abstain from controlled substances and alcohol.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 7, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were dispatched to 4S Entertainment at 2024 S. Broadway during the early morning hours of Feb. 19 and found a man working security for the business with several injuries.

The man told officers that he was attempting to coax a group of women to leave when he saw Abiga behind the wheel of a Buick Enclave. She drove the vehicle onto the curb and pinned the man against the exterior wall of the business.

The man tried to push against the vehicle to get away and call 911. He could see Abiga behind the wheel swearing at him.

Officers saw several patches of skin that had been removed from the man's hands and he was bleeding.

Abiga then backed the vehicle away and parked the vehicle in front of the building's entrance where she got into the passenger seat while another woman got into the driver's seat.

Officers saw her sitting in the passenger seat and asked her to get out of the vehicle. She was slow to respond, her speech was slurred and officers could smell alcohol on her breath. She almost fell over several times and an officer had to catch her.

After learning she could not hold a conversation, officers placed her in the back of a squad car where she said she was intoxicated.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from Abiga but she became uncooperative and officers decided not to restrain her in order to draw her blood.

She was previously convicted of assault in 2020 in Jackson County.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
