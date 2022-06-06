SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
Rochester woman charged with impaired driving after crash injures multiple people Friday in Cascade Township

A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested on charges related to impaired driving after her vehicle collided with another Friday, June 3, 2022, in Cascade Township.

Police Lights
June 06, 2022 09:06 AM
ROCHESTER — A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested for driving under the influence Friday, June, 3, 2022, after her vehicle collided with another in Cascade Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the woman was traveling southbound on Boardway Avenue North in a white Lincoln Navigator and was making a left turn onto 48th Street Northwest. She failed to yield to a Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue North. The vehicles collided at the intersection around 10 p.m.

The woman showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest. She is facing multiple charges related to impaired and reckless driving. According to law enforcement, a 13-year-old juvenile was in her vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Charger suffered a broken wrist and multiple cuts and bruises. Multiple passengers in the Dodge Charger also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
