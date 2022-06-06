Rochester woman charged with impaired driving after crash injures multiple people Friday in Cascade Township

ROCHESTER — A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested for driving under the influence Friday, June, 3, 2022, after her vehicle collided with another in Cascade Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the woman was traveling southbound on Boardway Avenue North in a white Lincoln Navigator and was making a left turn onto 48th Street Northwest. She failed to yield to a Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue North. The vehicles collided at the intersection around 10 p.m.

The woman showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest. She is facing multiple charges related to impaired and reckless driving. According to law enforcement, a 13-year-old juvenile was in her vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Charger suffered a broken wrist and multiple cuts and bruises. Multiple passengers in the Dodge Charger also suffered non-life threatening injuries.