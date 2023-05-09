99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester woman did whippets before crash that injured another driver, police say

Whippets are aerosol containers that contain nitrous oxide that people can inhale to create a high that lowers their mental state and increases tolerance to pain.

Amber Rose French Farley
Amber Rose French Farley.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Today at 11:08 AM

ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester woman is accused of inhaling nitrous oxide before crashing her vehicle and injuring another driver earlier this year, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Amber Rose French Farley is charged with criminal vehicular operation while under the influence that resulted in bodily harm, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving an uninsured vehicle.

She is expected to appear in court on June 13, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

An adult woman called law enforcement around 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023, to report a driver, later identified as French Farley, had almost hit the woman's vehicle and was driving erratically.

The woman told the dispatcher that she could see French Farley dancing in her vehicle as it sped passed. The woman followed French Farley until she caused a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester.

The driver of a vehicle French Farley rear-ended was assessed the same day at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The driver reported her entire body hurt from whiplash and she had developed a large bruise on her arm.

French Farley admitted to a witness after the crash that she had been using whippets, aerosol canisters that contain nitrous oxide, minutes before the crash.

An officer with the Rochester Police Department determined that French Farley was under the influence and she admitted to using whippets the day prior.

An April 10, 2023, toxicology report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed a presence of an inhalant in her blood.

Officers found two aerosol cans on the passenger side floorboard of her vehicle and a nitrous oxide dispenser in her trunk.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
