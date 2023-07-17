Rochester woman dies from suspected overdose over the weekend

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester woman died from a suspected overdose on Saturday, July 15, 2023, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A friend found the woman unconscious around 8:48 p.m. at a residence on the 600 block of Sixth Street Southeast. Police arrived to find the woman had died and are awaiting a pending autopsy and toxicology report to confirm her cause of death.

Police noted there was evidence of drug use in the residence.

The death followed two other overdose incidents on July 14.

One involved a 20-year-old woman who was injected with Narcan by a friend after she passed out in a vehicle on the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. The woman declined further medical treatment.

Another involved two men passed out at a Holiday gas station bathroom on Fourth Street Southeast. One of the men was able to be awoken by police, while another received a dose of Narcan from officers. Medical personnel responded to the scene and the man regained consciousness.

The man who was given Narcan declined further medical care while the other man agreed to be transported to the hospital.