Rochester woman hit by semi Monday night suffers life-threatening injuries

PINE ISLAND -- A Rochester woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries late Monday night after the Minnesota State Patrol said she was hit by a semi on U.S. Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 11:10 p.m. to northbound Highway 52 at milepost 74 in Pine Island Township for a report that a 2020 International semi had hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 23-year-old Julia Rose Hoge, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with what were described in the patrol's report as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, identified as 57-year-old James Edward Getty, of Urbana, Iowa, was uninjured.

Drugs or alcohol were not in a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Zumbrota Ambulance and Fire, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Pine Island Fire Department.