SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester woman hit by semi Monday night suffers life-threatening injuries

The 23-year-old was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Pine Island map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 10, 2021 07:36 AM
Share

PINE ISLAND -- A Rochester woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries late Monday night after the Minnesota State Patrol said she was hit by a semi on U.S. Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 11:10 p.m. to northbound Highway 52 at milepost 74 in Pine Island Township for a report that a 2020 International semi had hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 23-year-old Julia Rose Hoge, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with what were described in the patrol's report as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, identified as 57-year-old James Edward Getty, of Urbana, Iowa, was uninjured.

Drugs or alcohol were not in a factor in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Zumbrota Ambulance and Fire, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Pine Island Fire Department.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYGOODHUE COUNTYPINE ISLANDPB 5 STORIES
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link