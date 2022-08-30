Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Rochester woman hit by vehicle Monday morning

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in a crosswalk.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 30, 2022 09:07 AM
ROCHESTER — A 41-year-old Rochester woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 around 7:31 a.m., according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the woman was in a crosswalk while walking across 11th Avenue Southwest when a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 29-year-old St. Charles man hit her.

The Subaru was headed eastbound on Second Street Southwest when it made a left turn onto 11th Avenue Southwest before striking the woman.

The driver exited the vehicle and tended to the woman who had head and lower leg injuries. The woman was conscious and talking and her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

