News | Local

Rochester woman hurt in collision with deer

The 50-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021, for non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
October 15, 2021 07:41 AM
ORONOCO -- A Rochester woman was injured Thursday night when her vehicle hit a deer on northbound U.S. Highway 52 in Oronoco.

The woman, identified as 50-year-old Paula Ann Jackson, was northbound on the highway in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country about 10:10 p.m. when the vehicle hit a deer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Jackson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mayo Clinic for non-life threatening injuries.

Oronoco EMS, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance service all assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in its response.

