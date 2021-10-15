Rochester woman hurt in collision with deer
The 50-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Thursday night, Oct. 14, 2021, for non-life threatening injuries.
ORONOCO -- A Rochester woman was injured Thursday night when her vehicle hit a deer on northbound U.S. Highway 52 in Oronoco.
The woman, identified as 50-year-old Paula Ann Jackson, was northbound on the highway in a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country about 10:10 p.m. when the vehicle hit a deer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Jackson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mayo Clinic for non-life threatening injuries.
Oronoco EMS, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance service all assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in its response.
