Rochester woman injured in crash on Minnesota Highway 42

The BMW driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
By Staff reports
Today at 12:38 PM

EYOTA, Minn. — A Rochester woman was injured in a crash on Minnesota Highway 42 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, 2023.

A 2019 Ram 2500 was traveling north on Highway 42 and a 2014 BMW X1 was traveling south on the highway. The BMW attempted to take a left turn on West Fifth Street and the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The BMW driver, 20-year-old Anna Elizabeth Stacy of Rochester, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Ram driver, 43-year-old Brandon Robin Himle of Chatfield, was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Fire Department and Eyota Volunteer Ambulance also responded to the scene.

By Staff reports
