Rochester woman injured in Monday deer collision

RACINE TOWNSHIP — A woman was injured in a vehicle-deer collision Monday morning by Racine.

While traveling south on U.S. Highway 63, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was involved in a crash with a deer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Arianna Marie Caddell, 24, of Rochester had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys, the report said.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire and Grand Meadow Ambulance responded to the crash.

