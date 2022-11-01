SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester woman injured in Monday deer collision

The driver had non-life threatening injuries.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 01, 2022 10:34 AM
RACINE TOWNSHIP — A woman was injured in a vehicle-deer collision Monday morning by Racine.

While traveling south on U.S. Highway 63, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was involved in a crash with a deer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Arianna Marie Caddell, 24, of Rochester had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys, the report said.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire and Grand Meadow Ambulance responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
