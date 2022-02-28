Rochester woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Wabasha County Sunday morning
A 51-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Sunday morning, Feb. 27, 2022, for non-life threatening injuries.
ZUMBRO FALLS — A Rochester woman was hospitalized Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, after her vehicle left the road and rolled due to icy road conditions.
The Minesota State Patrol was called around 8:10 a.m. to U.S. Highway 63 just south of 660th Street in Gillford Township for a report of a one-vehicle crash.
A 2009 Toyota Corolla was northbound on Highway 63 when it left the icy roadway and rolled, according to the state patrol crash report.
The driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Julie Jodee Demary, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.
