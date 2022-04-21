Rochester woman inspires others through WW commercial

ROCHESTER — Katie Schmitt left Rochester for Los Angeles in March to do something out of her comfort zone: shoot a commercial for WW, formerly WeightWatchers, following her weight loss journey.

And, yes, "The Late Late Show" host James Corden was there, too.

Schmitt and six other WW members were invited to participate in the shoot after sharing their weight loss stories on WW’s social media platform, Connect. Members of WW’s brand team reached out to learn more about Schmitt at the beginning of the year, then contacted her again with an invitation to the commercial shoot.

Schmitt and her husband spent about five days in the Southern California sun over spring break. In the commercial, Schmitt talked about her personal journey and her experience as a WW member, and embraced her role as a supporter and encourager for people looking to lose weight.

“I know that this might inspire somebody else who is struggling and, for me, that was really an important opportunity because I was there once,” Schmitt said. “I know what it feels like when you're at the beginning of a journey. That is a little overwhelming. And I know the power of breaking those goals down into smaller goals. That was something that I just felt strongly that I needed to share.”

Schmitt was absolutely there once. In November 2020, she had lost her job due to the pandemic, and her dog had recently died.

“Life was in a bit of an upheaval,” she said. But she chose to focus on her next steps, and at the top of the list of her priorities was health and wellness.

Before and after side-by-side pictures of Schmitt. Contributed / Katie Schmitt

A friend had lost about 60 pounds with WW, so, after looking at a few options, Schmitt decided to join the program.

In 14 months, Schmitt lost 115 pounds.

One of the pros of WW was the accountability and lifestyle change it provided Schmitt. Now, she sees her role as inspiring those new to the program, including some family and friends who have joined after seeing Schmitt’s success.

“I love reaching out to people (on Connect) who are just starting and sharing some advice and knowing that they might just be a few steps behind me, but I can help them along the way,” she said. “When you’re on a long-term transformational journey, you need support. I know that’s an important role for me now, and I love doing that.”