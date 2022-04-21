SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester woman inspires others through WW commercial

Katie Schmitt appears alongside James Corden and six other members in WW's spring campaign.

Katie Schmitt WW
Katie Schmitt on the set of WW's commerical shoot in March in Los Angeles.
Contributed / WW
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 21, 2022 12:23 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Katie Schmitt left Rochester for Los Angeles in March to do something out of her comfort zone: shoot a commercial for WW, formerly WeightWatchers, following her weight loss journey.

And, yes, "The Late Late Show" host James Corden was there, too.

Schmitt and six other WW members were invited to participate in the shoot after sharing their weight loss stories on WW’s social media platform, Connect. Members of WW’s brand team reached out to learn more about Schmitt at the beginning of the year, then contacted her again with an invitation to the commercial shoot.

Also Read
Person on Fire
Local
Man catches fire near Olmsted County Public Health building in Rochester
An initial report from Rochester Police say the injuries appear self-inflicted.
April 21, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 21, 2022 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Taopi Donations
Local
Rochester nonprofit donates furniture to Taopi family
Peggy Paul of Neuro Hospitality House connected with a family following the tornado that hit Taopi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
April 20, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Schmitt and her husband spent about five days in the Southern California sun over spring break. In the commercial, Schmitt talked about her personal journey and her experience as a WW member, and embraced her role as a supporter and encourager for people looking to lose weight.

“I know that this might inspire somebody else who is struggling and, for me, that was really an important opportunity because I was there once,” Schmitt said. “I know what it feels like when you're at the beginning of a journey. That is a little overwhelming. And I know the power of breaking those goals down into smaller goals. That was something that I just felt strongly that I needed to share.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schmitt was absolutely there once. In November 2020, she had lost her job due to the pandemic, and her dog had recently died.

“Life was in a bit of an upheaval,” she said. But she chose to focus on her next steps, and at the top of the list of her priorities was health and wellness.

Katie Schmitt WW
Before and after side-by-side pictures of Schmitt.
Contributed / Katie Schmitt

A friend had lost about 60 pounds with WW, so, after looking at a few options, Schmitt decided to join the program.

In 14 months, Schmitt lost 115 pounds.

One of the pros of WW was the accountability and lifestyle change it provided Schmitt. Now, she sees her role as inspiring those new to the program, including some family and friends who have joined after seeing Schmitt’s success.

“I love reaching out to people (on Connect) who are just starting and sharing some advice and knowing that they might just be a few steps behind me, but I can help them along the way,” she said. “When you’re on a long-term transformational journey, you need support. I know that’s an important role for me now, and I love doing that.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERHEALTHPEOPLE
What to read next
Court
Local
Social worker files discrimination lawsuit against Olmsted County
Complaint claims age, race and gender discrimination have affected employee's 20-year career with the county.
April 21, 2022 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 21, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
043020.N.RPB.OLMSTED.JDC.05023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC
“There are over 70 counties in the state of Minnesota that don't have a juvenile detention center and they work through similar challenges,” said Travis Gransee, Olmsted County's deputy administrator of health, housing and human services. “We are one more county that is a county without a JDC.
April 21, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Untitled design.png
Members Only
Local
Two metro-area juvenile detention centers fill in gap for Olmsted County
The closure of the Rochester facility two years ago means that when a young person is being incarcerated in the early stages of their involvement in the criminal legal system, they are sent to facilities in Dakota or Anoka counties.
April 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts