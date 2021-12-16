SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester woman killed in chain reaction crash on U.S. Highway 52 Wednesday

All six vehicles were northbound on U.S. Highway 52 when a chain reaction crash occurred Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

52 N Crash
First Responders attend to the scene of a crash along 52 North towards Pine Island Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, near Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 16, 2021 01:05 PM
A 65-year-old Rochester woman was killed Wednesday morning when the passenger vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash with three semis and two other passenger vehicles on U.S. Highway 52 during dense fog.

Bonita Kay Sawyer was killed in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Sawyer was a passenger in a 2010 Honda Accord Sawyer driven by 67-year-old Debra Jane Bieber, of Rochester. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

Six vehicles were northbound on Highway 52 in New Haven Township about 9:15 a.m. when a chain reaction crash occurred.

The driver of a 1996 Freightliner semi truck and trailer, 71-year-old Barre Mohamed Ahmed, of St. Paul, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Ahmed was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Two passengers in a 2016 Honda Pilot SUV, 62-year-old Mary Kay Full and 28-year-old Renee Ann Full, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The driver, 60-year-old Timothy Mark Full, was uninjured. All three are from Blaine, Minn .

Two people in a 2020 Cadillac CTS sedan, 78-year-old Merl Owen Groteboer and 75-year-old Daniel Earl Berndt, both of Rochester, were uninjured.

The driver of a 2007 Volvo semi truck and trailer, 45-year-old Dale Merle Vandezande, was uninjured. The driver of a 2020 Freightliner semi truck and trailer, 59-year-old Christopher Blair Huffine, of Lenoir City, Tennessee, and his passenger 48-year-old Steven Christophe Harold, of Rockford, Tennessee, were uninjured.

All those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. The Olmsted County and Goodhue County sheriff's offices assisted the State Patrol along with the Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The crash was one of a series of crashes on roads in Southeast Minnesota that snarled traffic Wednesday morning.

